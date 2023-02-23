LLOYDS Banking Group reported that profits had more than doubled in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period the year before, as income was boosted by successive hikes in interest rates by the Bank of England to tame inflation.

But analysts reacted coolly to the bank’s revised guidance for key measures such as net interest margin and return on tangible equity, amid growing expectations the bank rate will hold at the current four per cent.

Lloyds, owner of Bank of Scotland and Halifax, reported a fourth quarter profit of £1.8bn for the three months ended. This was up from £968m for the final three months of 2021, as underlying net interest income was boosted by the rising base rate.

Profits for the year were unchanged at £6.9bn, with the bank stating that higher net income and lower total costs had been offset by impairment charges booked to reflect the challenging economic backdrop.

Lloyds, which is the UK’s biggest mortgage lender, made provisions of £1.5bn to account for the prospect of loan defaults arising from the “deteriorating economic outlook”, including £0.5bn in the fourth quarter. This contrasted with 12 months previously, when £1.4bn of provisions were released as the economy bounced back when Covid restrictions were lifted.

Lloyds' chief executive Charlie Nunn said the bank had “delivered a robust financial performance with strong income growth, continued franchise strength and strong capital generation, enabling increased capital returns for shareholders”.

The board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 1.6p per share, which will result in a total ordinary dividend of 2.4p per share for 2022, up 20% on the prior year. Lloyds said total capital returns for 2022 would be up to £3.6bn, equal to more than 10% of the group’s market capitalisation.

But while this will bring some cheer to investors, analysts were less than enthusiastic about the bank's guidance for 2023. Analysts at Shore Capital highlighted that the bank’s new guidance for return on tangible equity for 2023 of 13% compared with consensus of 13.5% and its own forecast of 15.3%, adding that the bank’s guidance for RoTE for 2024 was also lower than consensus and the analyst’s own expectations.

Shore noted that Lloyds’ guidance of greater than 3.05% for net interest margin – broadly the difference between how much interest it charges on loans and what it pays on deposits – is “a little worse than expected”.

Russ Mould, investment director at stockbroker AJ Bell, noted the NIM guidance implied “no progress on the 3.22% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022”.

Mr Mould said: “This caution could reflect a view that the interest-rate cycle is about to peak and then see a return to cuts as the Bank of England responds to any signs of a recession.

“It could be the result of political pressure after the fury vented by a House of Commons Treasury Select Committee on the issue of banks’ profit margins earlier this month. It could be the result of competition for loans and deposits between rival banks.

“And if could be an acknowledgement that savers and borrowers are both looking for help at a time when Lloyds has just racked up a record annual pre-tax profit, a fraction above the prior record attained in 2021.”

Meanwhile, Lloyds annual report for 2022 published yesterday revealed that staff would share a bonus pool of £446 million, 12% more than in 2021.

Mr Nunn received total remuneration of £3.8m. While this was down on the £5.5m total he received the year before, that figure included a golden hello of £4.2m as compensation for unvested awards at previous employer HSBC.

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “The bank has a history of prioritising its dividend, which is up 20% on last year, and acts as a good indicator of sentiment from management.

“Alongside the dividend increase is a £2 billion share buyback programme, underpinned by enhanced guidance for the years ahead – all of which suggests a relatively positive outlook for Lloyds.”

Shares in Lloyds closed up 0.29p at 51.26p.