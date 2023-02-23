Approximately 50 employees at Drax stations in Lanark, Loch Awe and Castle Douglas have also voted in favour of action short of a strike after rejecting an offer of an 8% pay rise. Union representatives at Unite confirmed the result of the vote as Drax posted an 84 per cent surge in profits for 2022.

READ MORE: Drax keeps the profits flowing as decision on Cruachan looms

"Drax Hydro is a profitable energy company and it can afford to pay its workforce significantly more than the current offer," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

"It is also part of a wider Drax Group with underlying earnings for last year projected to be around a staggering £680 million. This is a classic case of corporate greed and now the UK faces a threat of power cuts due to Drax’s greed."

READ MORE: Drax to top profit predictions on strong demand for renewables

Along with its hydro division in Scotland, the group has converted four coal-fired units at its Drax power station in North Yorkshire to biomass, which burn compressed wood pellets to generate electricity.

Its bioenergy operations make it eligible for government subsidies amounting to more than £800m annually, which has drawn criticism from environmental campaigners.

The company, which provides 7% of Britain's electricity, posted an annual adjusted core profit of £731m for 2022, up from £398m the previous year.