As the days get longer (and the British weather gets better), award-winning hotel, Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford, provides the perfect base to explore this spring. Whether it’s a revitalising spa package, or an opportunity to sample the hotel’s latest spring-inspired dishes, it’s time to seize the season no matter the occasion.
Spring getaways – a package for the ultimate seasonal mini break
With the change of season, why not beat the weekend crowds and enjoy a glorious mid-week away together? Whether that’s a one-night stopover or a four-night break, give yourself the gift of lazy morning wake-up calls, leisurely brunches and soothing spa days at Cottons Hotel and Spa. Guests will also have plenty of opportunities to get out and explore the vibrant local area. However, you decide to spend your time, you’ll check-out feeling completely re-energised.
Included in this package are a few extra special touches including a chilled bottle of Champagne on arrival, a £30 per person, per night dinner allowance in the restaurant, as well as a full English breakfast on both mornings. Guests will also be able to enjoy spa access throughout their stay and take advantage of a 10 per cent discount off any pre-booked treatments.
- Based on two people sharing, prices for a one-night stay start from £110 per person.
- Based on two people sharing, prices for a two-night stay start from £105 per person, per night.
- Based on two people sharing, prices for a three-night stay start from £105 per person, per night.
- Based on two people sharing, prices for a four-night stay start from £105 per person, per night.
*Subject to availability, Prices may vary.
Relax and re-energise yourself this season with Cottons Hotel and Spa’s luxury Taste of Spring Spa Day. Upon arrival, guests will head straight to the spa, where they’ll enjoy three hours’ access to all the wellness facilities including the whirlpool, sauna, steam room, and full-sized swimming pool. Once fully rested, guests will be invited to indulge in a soothing 25-minute massage – courtesy of the hotel’s spa product brand, TempleSpa. The self-care session will be completed with a delicious afternoon tea, expertly prepared by the hotel’s team of Executive Chefs. The experience also includes a complimentary 200g candle, worth £30, to take home.
The Taste of Spring Spa Day starts at £95 per person.
Why choose Cottons Hotel and Spa?
Set in the heart of Cheshire, sits the four-star, contemporary Cottons Hotel & Spa. Knutsford provides a great mix of things to do and is renowned for having one of the grandest historic estates in the UK, Tatton Park.
Conveniently situated just a short distance from the motorway, historic houses, market towns and big-city connections are all within reach. Whether it’s a walk around Arley Hall to enjoy the daffodils or shopping at the Trafford Centre, guests are invited to enjoy a change of pace and explore some of the North West’s finest places.
Established in 1807, Lancashire-based, family-owned Daniel Thwaites boasts a unique collection of award-winning inns, hotels, and spa hotels across England.
For more information or to book your visit to Cottons Hotel and Spa, please contact the reservations team on 01565 650333 or email reception@cottonshotel.co.uk
The spring packages have also been launched across Daniel Thwaites’ portfolio of wonderful hotels - https://www.thwaites.co.uk/
