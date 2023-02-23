ABERDEEN oil services company Wood's stock market worth has leapt by more than £300 million today on the back of revelations that it rejected bid approaches from private equity player Apollo Global Management.
Shares were by late afternoon trading around 201p, up by 46.3p or around 30 per cent on the day, raising Wood’s stock market worth by around £320m to £1.39 billion.
The shares, however, remained significantly below the 230p-a-share level Apollo indicated it would be willing to pay.
Wood revealed, in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange after the close on Wednesday, that it had rejected unsolicited bid approaches from Apollo.
It said its board had "engaged on a limited basis" with Apollo, before rejecting the proposals.
Wood told the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday evening: "The board of Wood notes the recent speculation and confirms that it has received three unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposals from Apollo Global Management Inc, regarding a possible cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood.
"The most recent approach was received on 26 January 2023 and proposed a cash offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Wood at a price of 230 pence per Wood share...The board carefully considered each of the proposals, together with its financial advisers, and has engaged on a limited basis with Apollo. The board unanimously rejected each of the proposals, having concluded that they each significantly undervalued the repositioned group's prospects."
Shares in Wood had finished 3.7p higher on Wednesday at 154.7p.
Wood said on Wednesday: "Any offer for Wood is governed by the Code (The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers). Under Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Apollo must, by not later than 5.00pm on 22 March 2023, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel (the Takeover Panel) in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel