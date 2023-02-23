A consortium including Port of Aberdeen plans to set up a green shipping corridor between the mainland and Scottish islands.

The Hydrogen Innovation – Future Infrastructure & Vessel Evaluation and Demonstration (HI-FIVED) consortium will receive over £3.8m of funding from the UK Government to build and showcase its autonomous vessel and bunkering infrastructure technologies for liquid hydrogen.

The overall £5.4m project is expected to be delivered in autumn of 2024 and aims to establish a domestic green shipping corridor between Aberdeen and the Orkney and Shetland Islands, with hydrogen-powered autonomous ships being used to transport cargo.

The HI-FIVED consortium involves several key players in the maritime industry including the Port of Aberdeen, ACUA Ocean, Unitrove, University of Southampton, Zero Emissions Maritime Technology, based near Glasgow, Composite Manufacturing and Design, Trident Marine Electrical, and NASH Maritime.

Unitrove will look to deploy its mobile fuelling technology at the Port of Aberdeen in support of ACUA Ocean’s bid to build and operate the world’s first maritime autonomous surface ship powered by liquid hydrogen.

Marlene Mitchell, commercial manager of Port of Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to be part of this transformational project, which is wholly in alignment with our green ambitions and that of the wider project team.

"Zero-emission fuels and vessels are an essential element in achieving decarbonisation within the maritime sector and green shipping corridors will play a key element in meeting the sector’s goals.

“This project offers a unique opportunity for our newly operational South Harbour to act as a practical and at-scale living lab for net zero in the port and maritime sector and will directly address the theme of zero-emission infrastructure and will also consider feasibility to develop shoreside renewable energy generation at our port to supply vessels in alignment with DfT’s 2019 Clean Maritime Plan.”

