MACFARLANE Group, the Glasgow-based packaging specialist, has underlined its confidence of delivering a further year of growth in 2023, despite ongoing uncertainty around costs and the impact on consumer demand from the inflation crisis.
It came as the company, which provides packaging solutions to a wide range of sectors, reported a seven per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £19.9 million for 2022. Revenue from continuing operations climbed by 10% to £290.4m despite an anticipated slowdown in demand from the e-commerce sector, as consumers swapped shopping online with visits to stores after Covid restrictions eased.
Macfarlane said that its dominant packaging distribution arm had offset the reduced demand from e-commerce customers by recovering input prices and the contribution of its acquisitions of Cornwall’s Carters Packaging in March 2021 and German firm PackMann in May 2022.
READ MORE: All staff made redundant as Dundee bike firm collapses
The division grew sales by 8% to £259.7m, though operating profit before amortisation edged up just 1% to £19.9m because of cost increases. These included start-up costs related to its new distribution centre in the north-west of England, investments in IT and inflationary pressure on labour, energy and logistics.
Meanwhile, the company reported a “material recovery” of its manufacturing operations business, which provides solutions to help companies in the industrial, automotive, defence and other sectors protect products when they are being stored and transported.
With industrial markets recovering following periods of lockdown, it saw revenue gr0w by 23% to £30.8m and operating profit before amortisation climbed by 42% to £5.2m. It was helped by a strong performance from Wiltshire-based GWP Group, which was acquired in February 2021.
Macfarlane chief executive Peter Atkinson told The Herald: “2021 was such a strong year for Macfarlane Group it was always going to a challenge to repeat that level of performance. So, I think what we have achieved with the 10% revenue growth and 7% profit growth is actually a good performance in the context of a/ the market and b/ our stellar performance in 2021.”
The company warned challenging conditions would persist this year, citing uncertainty over the impact of the cost of living on customer demand and rising costs, but declared it expects to deliver further growth.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Vast bonuses are a world away from reality
Mr Atkinson said: “2023 has started well. Sales and profits for the first weeks of 2023 are up ahead of the same period last year, so we are looking for another year of growth for the group.”
Macfarlane has a pipeline of acquisition targets and Mr Atkinson is hopeful of concluding “at least one” deal in the first half of the year. This would “most likely” be in the UK.
The company would like to acquire in Europe but does not anticipate doing any deals until 2024. In the meantime, its strategy for Europe is based on a “follow the customer” strategy. Johnson & Johnson was highlighted as one of the biggest customers that the firm is working alongside on the continent.
The Macfarlane board recommended a final dividend of 2.52p per share. That would take the total dividend for 2022 to 3.42p per share, up 7% on the year before.
The overall headcount was 1,012 in 2022, compared with 1,038 the year before. The company sold its labels business, which employed 108 people, at the start of 2022. But, with the acquisition of PackMann, employee numbers increased by 82 on a net basis.
Shares in Macfarlane Group closed up 2p, or 1.89%, at 108p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here