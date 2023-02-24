The statement came after the power generator posted a hefty increase in profits for 2022, including a 150 per cent surge in earnings from its Scottish operations. Union representatives at Unite accused Drax of "classic corporate greed".

"Drax Hydro is a profitable energy company and it can afford to pay its workforce significantly more than the current offer," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

"It is also part of a wider Drax Group with underlying earnings for last year projected to be around a staggering £680 million. This is a classic case of corporate greed and now the UK faces a threat of power cuts due to Drax’s greed."

Workers at power stations in Lanark, Loch Awe and Castle Douglas have voted in favour of industrial action after rejecting an offer of an 8 per cent pay rise over 15 months. Drax said three months of backdating means the offer actually equates to a 10% increase.

Unite revealed the outcome of the vote as Drax Group, best-known for its eponymous plant in North Yorkshire, unveiled an 84% jump in profits to £731m during 2022. Like other generators, Drax has benefitted from soaring power prices during the past year.

Within this, Drax Hydro – which includes Cruachan Pumped Storage Power station at Loch Awe, two run-of-river schemes in South Lanarkshire and Galloway, and an energy from waste plant in Daldowie – put in a strong performance with earnings more than doubling to £171m against £68m previously.

Chief executive Will Gardiner said Drax has "played a significant role in ensuring security of supply during a challenging year for the UK's energy system".

In a separate statement, a spokesman said the company was "deeply disappointed" with the decision to push ahead with strike action in Scotland, remains "open to dialogue with Unite" to avoid industrial action.

"In the event of industrial action, there is no risk to public electricity supplies and Drax has robust plans in place to ensure our plants in Scotland remain safe," he added.

"We have put forward a generous full and final pay settlement which rewards our valued colleagues with a significant pay rise worth 10%."