DUNDEE-based law firm Thorntons has appointed two new partners in its commercial real estate team as it continues its expansion drive in central Scotland.
Paul Haniford joined Thorntons earlier this month. His move was followed by the arrival of Jayne Macfarlane, who is operating at partner level for the first time.
The two lawyers worked for Dentons previously.
Thorntons said: “The pair are based in the firm’s Glasgow office and will have a key role in helping Thorntons to achieve its ambitious growth plans for the west of Scotland.”
The firm noted it was set to open its “first permanent home” in Glasgow in response to client demand, adding: “The premises, located in the city’s prestigious George Square, will double the firm’s existing capacity in Glasgow when it launches in April.”
READ MORE: Brexit: Yes Minister doesn't have look-in as Mel Stride falls short
Thorntons noted Mr Haniford is experienced in “all aspects of commercial real estate across a variety of sectors, including retail, offices, industrial and leisure, acting for investors, funders, developers and corporate occupiers from the UK and overseas”. It added that Ms Macfarlane, who has more than 12 years of experience in the sector, “advises clients across a wide spectrum of matters including those requiring expertise in investment, development, retail, industrial, office and mixed use”.
READ MORE: Ministry of Silly Talk – Brexit reality after ‘huge strides’ claim
Ms Macfarlane said: “Paul and I have worked together for a number of years, and we’re delighted to be joining such a large and experienced commercial real estate team. Our appointments will reinforce Thorntons’ strategic ambitions in Glasgow.”
Lesley Larg, managing partner of Thorntons, said: “Paul and Jayne join us at a pivotal time...and will play a key role in our west of Scotland strategy...We will continue to pursue lateral hires and build on our successful track record of strategic mergers and acquisitions as part of our expansion plans.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Banks coin it in on interest rates. Here is what should be done
Thorntons has 13 offices, including locations in Edinburgh, Montrose, St Andrews, Arbroath and Perth.
Ms Macfarlane said: "On a personal level, it’s very rewarding to be joining the Thorntons partnership group and develop further my experience and skills.”
Mr Haniford said: “It’s been a busy few first weeks, meeting with the wider team and I look forward to collaborating closely with colleagues across the Thorntons network on a variety of workstreams. With 14 partners and more than 30 lawyers in commercial real estate alone, and many more across complementary disciplines we are well placed to tackle the most challenging of mandates, whether in relation to skillsets, complexity or turnaround expectation.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here