Paul Haniford joined Thorntons earlier this month. His move was followed by the arrival of Jayne Macfarlane, who is operating at partner level for the first time.

The two lawyers worked for Dentons previously.

Thorntons said: “The pair are based in the firm’s Glasgow office and will have a key role in helping Thorntons to achieve its ambitious growth plans for the west of Scotland.”

The firm noted it was set to open its “first permanent home” in Glasgow in response to client demand, adding: “The premises, located in the city’s prestigious George Square, will double the firm’s existing capacity in Glasgow when it launches in April.”

Thorntons noted Mr Haniford is experienced in “all aspects of commercial real estate across a variety of sectors, including retail, offices, industrial and leisure, acting for investors, funders, developers and corporate occupiers from the UK and overseas”. It added that Ms Macfarlane, who has more than 12 years of experience in the sector, “advises clients across a wide spectrum of matters including those requiring expertise in investment, development, retail, industrial, office and mixed use”.

Ms Macfarlane said: “Paul and I have worked together for a number of years, and we’re delighted to be joining such a large and experienced commercial real estate team. Our appointments will reinforce Thorntons’ strategic ambitions in Glasgow.”

Lesley Larg, managing partner of Thorntons, said: “Paul and Jayne join us at a pivotal time...and will play a key role in our west of Scotland strategy...We will continue to pursue lateral hires and build on our successful track record of strategic mergers and acquisitions as part of our expansion plans.”

Thorntons has 13 offices, including locations in Edinburgh, Montrose, St Andrews, Arbroath and Perth.

Ms Macfarlane said: "On a personal level, it’s very rewarding to be joining the Thorntons partnership group and develop further my experience and skills.”

Mr Haniford said: “It’s been a busy few first weeks, meeting with the wider team and I look forward to collaborating closely with colleagues across the Thorntons network on a variety of workstreams. With 14 partners and more than 30 lawyers in commercial real estate alone, and many more across complementary disciplines we are well placed to tackle the most challenging of mandates, whether in relation to skillsets, complexity or turnaround expectation.”