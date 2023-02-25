But shares in the UK flag carrier fell sharply as analysts signalled caution over its running costs, debt, and how long the strong appetite for air travel currently shown by consumers will last, amid the continuing cost-of-living crisis.

IAG underlined the aviation sector’s continuing recovery from the pandemic as it reported an operating profit of £1.26 billion for the year to December 31. The results for 2022 marked a return to the black following two years of heavy losses arising from restrictions on international air travel in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid.

And the company, which also flies under brands such as Iberia and Aer Lingus, flagged its expectation that profits would grow further in 2023. It is guiding on profits of €1.8bn to €2.3bn this year, based on current foreign exchange rates and jet fuel forward prices.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the airline expects to return to pre-Covid levels of profits “within the next few years”.

However, the company stated that it was “mindful” of the uncertain economic backdrop and continuing fuel and non-fuel cost inflation. Fuel unit costs in 2022 were 30.1% higher than before the pandemic in 2019, with the price of jet fuel rising significantly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began one year ago. The rise in fuel costs was partially offset by IAG’s hedging policy.

Analyst Julie Palmer at Begbies Traynor said: “The scale of the post-pandemic recovery from airlines is spelled out in British Airways-owner IAG’s results, with revenues bouncing back to levels seen before Covid grounded flights.

“However, the story was not the same for profits. Although IAG did return to the black, the cost of running airlines has soared; despite hedging contracts to protect IAG, the fuel bill was almost a third higher and other costs rose by a quarter compared to 2019.

“Management say they want to return to previous profit levels within a few years. However, that’s going to need oil prices dropping to levels not seen for a long time, something unlikely in an increasingly unstable world, management squeezing efficiencies out of business, a task they’ve battled with previously, or ticket prices going up. In an increasingly uncertain world and the highly regulated aviation industry, I’d expect it will be passengers who pay the price of bringing profits back to where they once were.”

The company booked fuel, oil costs and emissions charges of €6.1bn in 2022, compared with €1.8bn the year before. Net debt stood at €10.4bn at year-end, versus €11.7bn at the same stage the prior year.

Sophie Lund-Yates at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown said that while IAG had reported an “impressive regaining of altitude” after Covid restrictions eased, “aviation has flown straight into another hurdle in the form of a cost-of-living crisis”.

“So far it seems pent-up demand for travel is keeping things propped up, but there is a limit to how long this can continue,” Ms Lund-Yates said.

She noted that it was “crucial” that IAG keeps “an eye on debt”, stating: “At 3.1 times cash profits the debt pile is too heavy following efforts to keep liquidity in check during the pandemic. Should enough passengers continue to be funnelled on to planes, that should start to come down relatively quickly.”

Separately, IAG has completed the acquisition of the remaining 80% of shares in Air Europa for €400m. It follows the conversion made by IAG in August of a €100m seven-year unsecured loan to Globalia into a 20% equity stake in Air Europa.

Mr Gallego said: “This agreement will enable IAG’s Madrid hub to compete on an equal footing with other European hubs and consolidate its position in the South Atlantic. Madrid is the main gateway between Latin America and Europe and there are opportunities to expand its network, providing significant benefits to our customers, employees and shareholders.”

The Air Europa brand will be retained under the management of Iberia.

Shares in IAG closed down 6.5% at 154.76p.