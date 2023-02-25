Callum Mackintosh, founder of Highland Hammer Hire and HHH Equipment in Munlochy in Ross-shire, has won the Trade Association Forum’s “outstanding leadership” award, writes Ian McConnell.
In March 2021, Mr Mackintosh became the youngest president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association in its 70-year history, and since then has embarked on modernising the association and raising its profile externally.
READ MORE: Brexit: Yes Minister doesn't have look-in as Mel Stride falls short
Mr Mackintosh said: “I am humbled to receive this award from the Trade Association Forum. It is a privilege to be president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association and, as president, I have sought to challenge the issues that matter to our members. This award is recognition that the SPOA is now on a national platform, ensuring that the voice of our industry is heard.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Banks coin it in on interest rates. Here is what should be done
Emily Wallace, chief executive of the Trade Association Forum and chair of the judging panel, said: “Callum is the youngest-ever president of the SPOA, and in the last two years has transformed the association, through inspiring leadership and relentless hard work.”
READ MORE: Ministry of Silly Talk – Brexit reality after ‘huge strides’ claim
Mr Mackintosh is credited with increased and diversified membership of the SPOA, supporting diversity initiatives, and encouraging young people into the industry.
He has also built the profile of the association.
Now in their 20th year, the Trade Association Forum awards are supported by the Department for Business and Trade. They recognise excellence, innovation and best practice among trade associations in the UK.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here