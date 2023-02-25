In March 2021, Mr Mackintosh became the youngest president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association in its 70-year history, and since then has embarked on modernising the association and raising its profile externally.

Mr Mackintosh said: “I am humbled to receive this award from the Trade Association Forum. It is a privilege to be president of the Scottish Plant Owners Association and, as president, I have sought to challenge the issues that matter to our members. This award is recognition that the SPOA is now on a national platform, ensuring that the voice of our industry is heard.”

Emily Wallace, chief executive of the Trade Association Forum and chair of the judging panel, said: “Callum is the youngest-ever president of the SPOA, and in the last two years has transformed the association, through inspiring leadership and relentless hard work.”

Mr Mackintosh is credited with increased and diversified membership of the SPOA, supporting diversity initiatives, and encouraging young people into the industry.

He has also built the profile of the association.

Now in their 20th year, the Trade Association Forum awards are supported by the Department for Business and Trade. They recognise excellence, innovation and best practice among trade associations in the UK.