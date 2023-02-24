A former pub that was once a shipyard building has been put up for sale.
The large-scale property was known as The Clipper public house on High Street in Dumbarton.
The building was built in 1888 and is the site of the former MacMillan shipyard offices.
The business is closed and currently "in a shell condition" in preparation for fit out or redevelopment.
Drysdale and Company, the agent marketing the building, said: “The property presents an opportunity for redevelopment back into a licensed premises, or alternatively other commercial uses subject to suitable planning consent being granted.
“The upper floors were formerly utilised as office space with significant potential for redevelopment.
“Original building has a GIA of circa 9,900 square feet over three levels with additional side conservatory extension and rear single storey extension housing the kitchen and cellar space.”
