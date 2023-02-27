A Scottish start-up specialising in tendon disease has raised £8.75 million to conduct international clinical trials for a potential treatment for tennis elbow.
Known formally as lateral epicondylitis, tennis elbow is a form of tendinopathy which will affect one in 10 people in their lifetime. There is currently no approved therapy for tendinopathy.
Causeway, a spin-out from the University of Glasgow, is developing a treatment called TenoMIRä which mimics a natural small RNA molecule that is lacking in damaged tendons. Following successful initial results, the therapy will now go into Phase II trails.
READ MORE: Foreign money feeds Scotland's flourishing life sciences sector
The funding round has been led by Declan Doogan, an experienced pharmaceutical executive, biotech entrepreneur and an alumnus of the University of Glasgow Medical School. Existing investors Mediqventures, Scottish Enterprise and Glasgow University Holdings also contributed.
"These Phase I results were truly impressive and gave me the confidence to lead this financing round personally and to take an active role in the company’s operations,” said Mr Doogan, who will become the company's executive chairman.
Causeway chief executive and co-founder Derek Gilchrist added: "As a company, we’re excited by the potential of TenoMIRä; however, as someone with tennis elbow, I also understand its importance from the perspective of a future patient.
"Securing investment allows Causeway to continue TenoMiR’s development in a Phase 2 multi-centre trial in the US, Netherlands, and UK, which is a significant step towards TenoMiR’s ultimate approval for the treatment of tendinopathy.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here