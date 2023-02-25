It comes after Stravaigin was sold along with the Ubiquitous Chip and Hanoi Bike Shop by the Clydesdale family to Metropolitan Pub Company, a subsidiary of Suffolk-based firm Greene King, last year.

Glasgow interior design studio Surface-ID, which has a longstanding relationship with the site, carried out the refurbishment for the new owner, which has a further 71 premises including gastro pubs and hotels south of the Border.

Michael Horan, managing director of Metropolitan Pub Company said: “Stravaigin holds a special place at the heart of the community and the design touchpoints we have invested in will enhance its appeal whilst ensuring its independent spirit remains.

“The venue’s autonomy and strong local connection, along with continuing to offer delicious and memorable food and drink experiences, are the greatest strengths of Stravaigin."

He added: “The refurbishment is very much an evolution, not a revolution.”

Courtney Keating, interior designer at Surface-ID, said “Stravaigin has been a pillar of the west end for many years and is well loved by the community for its down-to-earth heart and soul".

Stravaigin is a west end institution (Image: Metropolitan Pub Company)

She said: "As custodians of the original design, we understand this, and so protecting the legendary Stravaigin appeal was at the forefront of our thinking when developing the new scheme with the client."

Colin Clydesdale said at the time of the sale: “I truly believe the business and people will be in safe hands with Michael and the team, who will continue the legacy that we have built."

Mr Horan added: "Head chef Jambo and his team have pulled out the stops and created a new menu brimming with springtime seasonality and best of Scottish produce, while Olivia and Marquis – who have helped to run Stravaigin for 19 years – are ready to extend a warm Stravaigin welcome to everyone along with their team."