A new basement wine bar has been added to a famous restaurant that changed hands after almost 30 years.
It comes after Stravaigin was sold along with the Ubiquitous Chip and Hanoi Bike Shop by the Clydesdale family to Metropolitan Pub Company, a subsidiary of Suffolk-based firm Greene King, last year.
Glasgow interior design studio Surface-ID, which has a longstanding relationship with the site, carried out the refurbishment for the new owner, which has a further 71 premises including gastro pubs and hotels south of the Border.
READ MORE: Glasgow restaurant institution sold to UK pub chain
Michael Horan, managing director of Metropolitan Pub Company said: “Stravaigin holds a special place at the heart of the community and the design touchpoints we have invested in will enhance its appeal whilst ensuring its independent spirit remains.
“The venue’s autonomy and strong local connection, along with continuing to offer delicious and memorable food and drink experiences, are the greatest strengths of Stravaigin."
READ MORE: Scott Wright: Clydesdales deserve respect over decision to sell the Ubiquitous Chip
He added: “The refurbishment is very much an evolution, not a revolution.”
Courtney Keating, interior designer at Surface-ID, said “Stravaigin has been a pillar of the west end for many years and is well loved by the community for its down-to-earth heart and soul".
She said: "As custodians of the original design, we understand this, and so protecting the legendary Stravaigin appeal was at the forefront of our thinking when developing the new scheme with the client."
READ MORE: Joanna Blythman reviews Stravaigin, Glasgow
Colin Clydesdale said at the time of the sale: “I truly believe the business and people will be in safe hands with Michael and the team, who will continue the legacy that we have built."
Mr Horan added: "Head chef Jambo and his team have pulled out the stops and created a new menu brimming with springtime seasonality and best of Scottish produce, while Olivia and Marquis – who have helped to run Stravaigin for 19 years – are ready to extend a warm Stravaigin welcome to everyone along with their team."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here