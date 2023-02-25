The former head of one of the world’s most iconic hotels has been hired by a Scottish hospitality group.
Guy Crawford, former chief executive of the Jumeirah Hospitality Group, will be the new head of Highland Coast Hotels, which has a portfolio that includes landmark sites and hotels with access to golf courses.
Mr Crawford has developed and operated “some of the world’s most exclusive luxury hotels”, as well as being non-executive board member of the Indian Hotels Company, Taj Group, Lausanne Hotel School in Switzerland, and Emirates Hotel Academy in the United Arab Emirates.
As a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality and one of the first members of the Global Scots international business network, “he brings with him a wealth of experience and a passion for the Scottish Highlands that fits well with the aspirations of Highland Coast Hotels”.
READ MORE: Plockton Inn acquired by Highland Coast Hotels
In just two years Highland Coast Hotels has acquired several of the region’s landmark hotels including the award-winning Kylesku Hotel, overlooking Loch Gleann Dubh in the far west Highlands, Newton Lodge overlooking Loch Glencoul, Plockton Inn on the western seaboard of the north Highlands and historic Tongue Hotel on the north coast.
It also owns the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch, positioned on the first tee of “one of the most revered links golf courses in the world”, and the Royal Marine Hotel in Brora, “lying close to further golf courses, stunning beaches and world-renowned distilleries”.
For Mr Crawford, the appointment represents a return to his roots.
His grandparents and parents were hotel owners and managers in the Scottish Highlands, including venues in Forres, Nairn, Grantown-on-Spey, Aviemore and Craigellachie.
READ MORE: New owner unveils £1.8m refurbishment plans for two iconic Scottish hotels
His wife Elizabeth is originally from Barra in the Western Isles.
Mr Crawford said the region “holds so many personal family connections and memories for me”.
He said: “As Scotland’s newest luxury boutique hotel collection, Highlands Coast Hotels is already establishing its reputation for showcasing world-class Highland food and drink, supporting local businesses and outstanding hospitality.
“I’m delighted to be joining the team at this time and look forward to the challenge of leading Highland Coast Hotels in the next phase of its development.”
READ MORE: Historic Scottish hotel once owned by duke is sold
David Whiteford, chairman at Highland Coast Hotels, said: “We’re incredibly fortunate to be welcoming Guy to Highland Coast Hotels. Over the last four decades, he’s gained a global reputation as one of the hospitality industry’s most respected leaders.”
Roddy Watt, chief executive, will step back from day-to-day operations and focus on investment and acquisition in April when Mr Crawford takes up his role.
As founder of Highland Coast Hotels, Mr Watt's contribution to the group and the north Highland economy “is very significant and the board is delighted that he will be involved in the next phase of the group’s development”, the firm said. He will remain on the board as development director.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here