The owner of what is understood to be Scotland’s oldest working distillery unveiled the plans to develop the new warehouse complex in Perthshire this week.

The Glenturret Distillery in Crieff will build the facility on the site of the former Stuart Crystal outlet on Muthill Road in an investment worth several million pounds.

John Laurie, managing director of The Glenturret, said: “We understand that Stuart Crystal has been an integral part of Crieff’s history over a significant amount of time."

'The distillery is over 260 years old now,' John Laurie (Image: The Glenturret)

He continued: "Many of our team working for The Glenturret are local and have connections to this iconic site."

The Glenturret acquired the riverside site in late 2019, following its closure of the shop in April of the previous year.

New single malt Scotch distillery seeks staff to ‘make history down by the shore’

Muckle Brig, which owns new single malt Scotch whisky distillery Port of Leith and the nearby Lind & Lime gin operation, has announced the creation of 53 jobs this year.

The new Lind & Lime distillery, which was opened in May 2022 and is now exporting to the US, is on Coburg Street, and Port of Leith Distillery is about a 15-minute walk away, next to Ocean Terminal and the Royal Yacht Britannia. (Image: Muckle Brig)

The group, founded by lifelong friends Ian Stirling and Paddy Fletcher, said the new roles would include hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, production, business development, and finance jobs.

Power workers vote to strike

Workers at hydro plants in Scotland have voted in favour of strike action in a move that union representatives said could threaten power cuts.

They have rejected an offer of an 8% pay rise over 15 months. (Image: Drax)

Drax has maintained there is "no risk to public electricity supplies" after approximately 50 employees at its power stations in Lanark, Loch Awe and Castle Douglas also voted in favour of industrial action short of a strike.

New Glasgow warship factory gets green light

Defence giant BAE Systems has hailed a £300 million investment in Glasgow as a new warship factory has been approved.

In Scotland, it secured a £4.2 billion contract from the Ministry of Defence to build a further five Type 26 frigates, sustaining more than 4,000 jobs and securing shipbuilding at BAE Systems’ facilities in Glasgow into the 2030s. (Image: BAE Systems)

The news comes against the backdrop of an "elevated threat environment" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it posted 2022 results that include record orders.

