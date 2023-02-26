The Glenturret Distillery has revealed plans for a new warehouse on the site of an "iconic" former crystal retail business.
The owner of what is understood to be Scotland’s oldest working distillery unveiled the plans to develop the new warehouse complex in Perthshire this week.
The Glenturret Distillery in Crieff will build the facility on the site of the former Stuart Crystal outlet on Muthill Road in an investment worth several million pounds.
John Laurie, managing director of The Glenturret, said: “We understand that Stuart Crystal has been an integral part of Crieff’s history over a significant amount of time."
He continued: "Many of our team working for The Glenturret are local and have connections to this iconic site."
The Glenturret acquired the riverside site in late 2019, following its closure of the shop in April of the previous year.
