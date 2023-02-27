A CLOSING date has been set for the sale of Hollybush House near Ayr.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has set a closing date of Thursday March 9 at noon on the sale of the property, which has fishing rights on the River Doon.
The C-listed Hollybush House, for which offers over £750,000 are being set, has been used as a hotel and latterly a residential care facility.
Shepherd said: “Located in the settlement of Hollybush, a small cluster of houses around seven miles south-east of Ayr on the A713, Hollybush House offers an attractive yet accessible rural setting with agricultural land use predominating in the wider area.”
Kevin Bell, partner of Shepherd, said: “Hollybush House is an attractive period building set with a private estate which benefits from fishing rights on the River Doon.”
It added that Hollybush House itself is the largest and oldest building on the 34-acre estate with the “accommodation including a range of attractive and generously proportioned public rooms together with the main kitchen, associated stores and staff areas”.
The first floor includes seven bedrooms, with Shepherd noting all of these are large and have en-suite facilities, with the remainder of the upper floor including management offices and two guest suites.
Shepherd noted the accommodation annexe was a modern building over three main levels. This property includes a main reception area with two staff offices and 14 bedrooms, staff facilities and additional space used until recently as a laundry room and gym.
Mr Bell said: “The main building together with the accommodation block and cottages offer scope for a variety of uses subject to planning.”
Shepherd said: “Transport links from the A77/M77 to the Central Belt are excellent and there is a regular rail service between Ayr and Glasgow. Prestwick Airport is immediately north of Ayr which caters for a range of passenger and freight traffic. The drive time to Ayr is 15 minutes and Glasgow one hour.”
