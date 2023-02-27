A Scottish craft beer is set to be “enjoyed by many on the parliamentary estate” after being served on tap in Westminster.
Arran Brewery said its Guid Ale is "being well-received" in London after being the featured ale in the House of Commons Strangers' Bar.
It comes after Patricia Gibson, MP for North Ayrshire and Arran, recommended it to the House of Commons Guest Ale programme, and the Scottish beer is now being served at the bar.
Ms Gibson, SNP spokesperson for the environment, food and rural affairs, said: "I was delighted to sponsor a guest beer from Arran Brewery in the House of Commons, and welcome Mr Gerald Michaluk, owner of the Brewery, to raise a glass of its award-winning popular Guid Ale, a Robert Burns beer.
“I am sure the light, refreshing, 3.8 per cent ABV beer, which is brewed from the purest water and natural ingredients, imparting citrus aromas and striking flavours, will be enjoyed by many on the parliamentary estate."
Gerald Michaluk, managing director of the brewery, said: "We are indebted to Patricia Gibson MP for recommending our beer and it is great to see it, in pride of place, in the Westminster bar.
“Patricia also welcomed us to the House of Commons to see our beer and even pulled the perfect pint, having worked in a bar in her youth."
The Arran Brewery said it will be “taking advantage of this opportunity to expand its business south of the Border, where according to the bar manager, Anthony, the beer is being very well received and is selling very well”.
