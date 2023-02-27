Scotmid said the roles at risk are based at its Edinburgh headquarters, with the development coming as it strives to introduce a “more streamlined operating model”.

The cooperative said it is aiming to mitigate the impact of cost inflation.

A consultation period with the employees affected has begun.

John Brodie, chief executive of Scotmid, said: “We have been reviewing how we operate now and going forward. In light of the investment made in technology over the last few years we are seeking to introduce a more streamlined operating model.

“We regret the impact this will have on colleagues, however we need to continually improve the way we work, and this new way of working will help mitigate some of the inflationary cost pressures we, like many other businesses, are facing."

The co-operative, which was originally founded as St Cuthbert’s Cooperative Association in 1859, currently employs nearly 4,000 people across its various operations.