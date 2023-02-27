Eorna, by chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery, will open on the city’s Hamilton Place in Stockbridge this spring.

The firm said the pair have a “wealth of experience” gathered from some of Scotland’s finest restaurants including two Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, working with Michel Roux Jnr and Mr Grigor retained the Michelin star at Edinburgh’s Number One for four years.

“They will oversee all aspects of the restaurant as a duo,” a spokesperson said. “There will be no other chefs or front of house staff creating a pared back, intimate, yet sophisticated dining experience.”

Glen Montgomery, left, and Brian Grigor, in action (Image: Eorna)

The focus of the restaurant is a 12-cover countertop “chef’s table” overlooking the kitchen, with Mr Grigor and Mr Montgomery cooking and hosting.

“Diners will be served an ever-evolving tasting menu using the very best seasonal ingredients and classic old-world wines”, the spokesperson for Eorna, which is Gaelic for barley, said.

A sample menu includes Mull cheddar mousse, quince and hazelnut, Belhaven smoked salmon, lemon puree, quail’s egg and caviar, hand-dived Orkney scallop, oyster leaf and burnt apple, loin of roe deer, salt-baked celeriac, and sauce, rhubarb and custard and toasted barley ice-cream.

Jobs at risk at historic Scottish cooperative

Thirty jobs are at risk of redundancy at Scotmid, the Edinburgh-based retail, funeral home, and property co-operative, it has been announced.

Scotmid said the roles at risk are based at its Edinburgh headquarters, with the development coming as it strives to introduce a “more streamlined operating model”.

Rishi Sunak agrees deal with EU on Northern Ireland Protocol

Rishi Sunak has signed a deal with the EU to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Prime Minister reached an agreement on post-Brexit trading arrangements with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen when the pair met in Windsor.

