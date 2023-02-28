Capricorn scrapped the NewMed deal earlier this month after a campaign led by activist investor Palliser Capital that resulted in the removal of seven directors, including chief executive Simon Thomson. It came after a previous proposed merger with Tullow Oil had fallen through.

Capricorn, formerly called Cairn Energy, said yesterday that it would provide an update on its strategic review of its assets, cost base, and future strategy when its full-year results are published in April.

That came as it updated the City on operations and trading ahead of the company’s preliminary results for the year to December 31.

Capricorn stated that it ended the year with net cash of $597 million, having returned $529m to shareholders during 2022 following the conclusion of a long-running tax dispute with authorities in India.

Overall production averaged 34,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, within revised guidance of 33,000 to 36,000 boepd. That included a 10% year-on-year increase in production from its onshore interests in Egypt to an average of 14,000 barrels of oil per day.

Capricorn also said it expects an earn-out in the region of $130m following the disposal of interests in the Catcher and Kraken fields in the North Sea.

Meantime, Capricorn has appointed Claire Mawdsley as acting chief financial officer to replace James Smith, who will be leaving shortly after eight years with the organisation. Mr Smith is one of the directors who will depart further to the campaign led by Palliser, which saw six of its own appointees join the board.

Ms Mawdsley joined Capricorn as a tax adviser in 2013, before becoming head of tax in 2019. The chartered accountant has been director of finance since 2019.

Shares closed up nearly 2% at 248.35p.