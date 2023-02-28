LGT, the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, said the deal further strengthened its position in the UK wealth management market.

It added that the “high-quality” UK and Jersey-based discretionary fund management business it had agreed to acquire from abrdn “encompasses a profitable and longstanding portfolio of high-net-worth clients and charities”.

READ MORE: Brexit: Yes Minister doesn't have look-in as Mel Stride falls short

UK-based LGT Wealth Management will assume the client relationships of the acquired business and all of its employees, after the deal closes.

The transaction will increase LGT Wealth Management’s assets under management from around £22bn at the end of January to £28bn.

LGT said: “In view of the integration of the additional staff, LGT Wealth Management plans to expand its existing locations in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Jersey, while also increasing its UK footprint to take on the offices in Birmingham and Leeds currently operated by abrdn’s discretionary fund management business.”

READ MORE: Think Nicola Sturgeon has been bad for business? Think again

Ben Snee, chief executive of LGT Wealth Management, said: “We see a strong strategic fit between abrdn’s discretionary fund management business and LGT. There is clear similarity in ethos and approach between the two businesses, with a genuine desire to provide first-class client solutions and passion for conviction-based investing.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson thrusts Tory tax-cut obsession into spotlight

"We very much look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the team and are convinced that by combining our footprint and offerings, including abrdn’s proven experience in the charities sector, we’re set to achieve further successful growth in the UK market.”

Around 45 of the 140 staff involved are understood to be based in Scotland.

Completion of the transaction, which is by way of a share deal, is expected in the second half of 2023, following receipt of customary regulatory approvals.

LGT’s offer values the business for acquisition at an amount of £140m (around ChF158m).

LGT Wealth Management, formerly known as Vestra Wealth, was founded in 2008 and was acquired by LGT in 2016. LGT Wealth Management currently employs more than 475 staff.

His Serene Highness Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, chairman of LGT, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming abrdn’s discretionary fund management clients to LGT. The business’ strong investment performance and ESG-strategy make it a perfect fit for LGT. We are convinced that, in turn, our stability, entrepreneurial spirit, focus on excellent client service and investment expertise, make us a reliable and attractive partner for our future clients.”