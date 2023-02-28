The £7.5 million Uile-bheist distillery and brewery on River Ness in Inverness, powered by a low carbon sustainability centre on-site, is expected to attract 100 tour visits per day in peak season.

Future phases will see the creation of a distilling “campus” in Inverness, with increased capacity, a bonded warehouse with shopping plus enhanced tap room, tasting and visitor spaces.

Uile-bheist, Gaelic for “monster”, is the first distillery to open in the city since 1892, with the first casks being filled in the coming days.

Its signature craft ales, ready by early April, will be the first beers brewed in Inverness for 34 years.

Glen Mhor hoteliers and co-owners Victoria and Jon Erasmus and master distiller/brewer Bruce Smith will lead the team.

Master distiller/brewer Bruce Smith (left) with co-owners Victoria (centre) and Jon Erasmus (right) at the opening of Uile-bheist Distillery (Image: Uile-bheist Distillery)

“Our scale is craft, not volume. Our clean energy process, using shallow water wells, has been described as exemplary,” said owner Jon Erasmus.

“It’s great to bring whisky distilling and brewing back to the city but we also wanted a high level of design specification throughout, from the stills to the dramming area, to the tap room.

"If people have travelled from New York or Tokyo, or if they’ve seen a lot of other distilleries, we want them to come here and think 'I really like what they’ve done, here'. Everything is photogenic.”

Water and energy for Uile-bheist’s whisky production comes from the River Ness through a heating system which uses shallow water wells to fire heat pumps.

Water is treated by fluorescent light with the only grid requirement being electricity, partly provided by the glass-fronted building’s roof-top solar installations.

The production of the low carbon whisky and craft beer comes through a dual technology developed from famous German brewing innovators and coppersmiths, Kaspar Schulz.

