EDINBURGH investment giant abrdn has hailed its resilience amid “one of the hardest years in living memory” as it reported a fall in profits in 2022.
But shares in the company were up by nearly three per cent around midday, after profits came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
The investment house, formerly called Standard Life Aberdeen, booked a 19 per cent fall in adjusted operating profit to £263 million, compared with forecasts of £241m. Profits were boosted by a strong performance by ii, the DIY investment platform business it acquired for £1.5 billion in December 2021, within its advisor and personal business.
Abrdn cited market headwinds as its investment business reported net outflows of £10.3bn, excluding withdrawals related to the loss of a deal to run the Scottish Widows asset management contract for Lloyds Banking Group.
Overall assets under management fell to £500bn from £542bn.
The results were announced as abrdn said it has reached a deal to sell its UK discretionary fund management business to LGT, the international private baking and asset management group of the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, for £140 million.
Stephen Bird, chief executive of abrdn, said: “We are building a stronger abrdn. As we exit year two of our three-year strategic plan, the structure of our group is now broadly set. We are increasingly well positioned for growth. In one of the toughest investing years in living memory, the resilience we have created in our business model helped us to deliver adjusted operating profit of £263m.”
John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “abrdn’s results were always going to be messy after a period of huge changes at its businesses and volatile markets last year. While the numbers show a company in flux, the strategic plan continues to reshape the business – the sale of the discretionary fund management division and hollow-out of the managed portfolio service offer another step toward better scale and simplification.”
He added: “Stakes in Phoenix and HDFC Life Insurance, along with reducing the company’s overall share count, could be next up for consideration. abrdn’s share price has been strong on the back of the company becoming a recovery play at the tail end of last year, which boomeranged it back into the FTSE 100.
"Whether it can remain in the UK’s top index will depend on the company’s ability to continue with its strategic plan and re-shaping of the business, while keeping investors on side through its dividend policy and ongoing share buybacks.”
Shares in the company were trading at 218.75, up 2.51%, just after midday.
