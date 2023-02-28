The Elgin-based housebuilder has won outline planning permission for the proposed Lingerwood neighbourhood, and said it will now progress detailed proposals for the first 200 homes. It said the project will promote low and zero-carbon technologies and offer a range of homes, “catering for first-time buyers, young professionals, growing families and those setting into retirement”.

Springfield noted that the masterplan for Lingerwood will “embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living”, adding that residents will be able to easily access facilities such as shops and play parks.

Martin Egan, chief operating officer at Springfield, said: “This planning consent marks a major milestone for a significant development that will bring forward excellent quality, energy efficient homes for people in Midlothian.

“However, more than this, Lingerwood will see the creation of a thriving village that can sustain the needs of local people for years to come. It will be a best-in-class example of place-making and we are confident that it will complement nearby established residential areas that already have distinct identities.

“We have spent a great deal of time consulting with Midlothian Council and local stakeholders and their feedback has been invaluable so far. We are keen to build on these relationships as we refine our plans and look ahead to the first phase of development.”

Last week Springfield said it had paused new activity in the affordable housing market, sparking an unspecified number of redundancies at the company.

The company declared the impact of cost inflation on fixed-price contracts in affordable housing had offset the growth it had seen in the private market as it reported profits had fallen by 5% to £5.9 million in six months to November 30.