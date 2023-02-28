Glasgow-based restaurant group Six by Nico has opened its third location in the city where it started up.
Six by Nico Byres Road is the 11th restaurant in chef Nico Simeone’s fast-expanding portfolio, which includes establishments in England and Ireland as well as in Scotland.
Mr Simeone has plans to expand the brand across the UK and into the United Arab Emirates.
The new Byres Road restaurant, which has a capacity of 52, promises “a carefully curated and constantly evolving tasting menu”.
Byres Road, like all other Six by Nico locations, will debut a “Tokyo”-themed menu.
Mr Simeone said: “We are very excited to open a third restaurant in Glasgow. Byres Road is an ideal location for us in Glasgow's vibrant West End, known for its top attractions, quirky lanes, and incredible food scene.
"Expansion in the city where our concept began is an important step in our plan to expand this year. In Glasgow, we have quickly built an enthusiastic base of repeat customers as well as an extremely loyal customer base. We are very excited to introduce to both returning and new customers a new restaurant design".
Six by Nico said: "Nico and his team will re-invent the dining experience every six weeks, serving a brand new six-course tasting menu, each one themed on a different place, memory, or idea. Six by Nico combines different ingredients, flavours, and dishes to bring memories and stories together to create a brand new dining experience every six weeks, drawing inspiration from both at home and abroad, such as the street markets of the Middle East to a journey across Route 66 in America."
Burns Design and One Call worked on the conversion of the premises.
Chris Gallagher, of Burns Design, said: "Burns Design were tasked with taking the existing ground floor of the once iconic Fopp Records building on Byres Road and converting it into the latest Six by Nico, the first in Glasgow since 2017. Working with One Call, we added some new design elements to the interior's such as brass toned fabrics and abstract artwork unique to the Six by Nico brand."
One Call chief executive Mario Formasano said: "We've been collaborating with Nico since 2017, when his first Six by Nico restaurant opened in Finnieston. The Byres Road unit has signature Six by Nico style features such as the open theatre kitchen, raw metal display units, antique brass bar gantries, Venetian plastered walls, and teal wall panelling.”
