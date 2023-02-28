By Alec Ross

Responding to reports of alarmingly empty fruit and vegetable shelves in Scotland’s shops this week, and with concerns about post-Brexit food security dominating the NFU AGM in Birmingham last week, NFUS President Martin Kennedy has articulated the farming lobby’s concerns.

“As farmers and crofters, we fully understand that our consumers are facing difficult choices right now,” he said. “But unless we see true fairness in the supply chain then we risk limiting their options even further. Both government and retailers must seek to maintain long-term continuity of supply by utilising a fair pricing scheme for producers. While the season for home-grown salad crops has yet to start, planting for the forthcoming season will largely be determined by retailers putting aside short-termism and offering contracts that fully recognise the value of the sector and the true production costs of vegetables and soft fruit here in Scotland”.

Round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 729 Store cattle at their sale in Ayr on Thursday. 412 bullocks averaged 280p/kg or £1,260/head, while 286 heifers averaged 278p/kg or £1,223/head.

Top price of the day was £1,900 for a Simmental from Auchengarth or 355p/kg for a pen of Charolais bullocks from Meikle Larbrax. Heifers peaked at £1,770 on four occasions for Limousins from Fore Rogerton and Trees, an Aberdeen Angus from Clevance and a British Blue from Gass (Straiton), or 329p/kg for a pair of Limousins from Rosemount.

Yesterday they sold 1,689 rime hoggets and 601 cast sheep. In line with recent trends, heavy hoggets achieved less money on the week while export grade hoggets remained sharp with the sale averaging 227p/kg or 234p/kg for SQQ. The top price was £127/head twice, firstly for a Texel from Paterson Agri Services and then for a pen of Suffolks from Dumfries House. Blackface hoggets sold to £115/head for a pen from High Tarbeg or 239p/kg from Drumjoan.

Yesterday also saw 87 Clean Cattle, 59 Cast Cows, 1,312 Prime hoggs and 682 cast sheep sold at St Boswells. Bullocks averaged 281p/kg and sold to 328p/kg. Heifers averaged 284p/kg and sold to 320p/kg. Cast cows averaged 227p/kg and sold to 279p/kg or £2341/head. Hoggs averaged 227p/kg or £101/head and sold to £136/head. The top price was 283p/kg for Beltex hoggs. Heavy ewes averaged £115 with light ewes selling to £133 for North Country Cheviots.

Carlisle yesterday saw prime heifers and bullocks fall on the week by 5p/kg and 13p/kg respectively, although prime dairy bred bullocks bucked the trend and finished up 23p/kg on the week to average 232p/kg.

Young bulls dropped by 28p/kg on the week, but demand for cast beef and dairy cows remained strong at 213p/kg and 177p/kg respectively. Prime hoggs dropped very slightly, but the SQQ average finished at 258p/kg, up 11p/kg on the week. Demand for lowland and hill ewes remained strong, averaging £114/head and £73/head respectively.

Lawrie and Symington’s weekly sale at Lanark yesterday saw 32 prime beef bred heifers selling to 318p/kg for Limousin crosses from Broadwoodlees and averaging 295p/kg. Meanwhile, bullocks from Calla sold to 296p/kg and before levelling at 228p/kg, down 7p on the week. Cast beef and dairy cows held up well on the week, but the big rise was in cast bulls which achieved an average of 220p/kg, up 20p.

Prime hoggets averaged 230p/kg, up 4p, while cast ewes were less in demand, finishing the day £14/head down.