A Scottish glamping pod business that collapsed into administration two months ago has been sold.
The administrators of Armadilla Limited announced the sale of the business and its assets to Hoffbauer Holding Limited.
The German purchaser of the luxury modular accommodation firm said he plans to expand the business.
Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Armadilla Limited at the end of December.
Based in Bonnyrigg, the company was described as "market leader in the design, manufacture and delivery of sustainable luxury modular accommodation, to clients across the education and high-end leisure and wellness sectors".
Jens Hoffbauer, founder of Hoffbauer Holding, said: "This is a really exciting acquisition for us. The strength of the Armadilla brand, coupled with its innovative product design, makes me confident that we can work with our customers to help deliver future success for the business.
"We've already begun taking orders, and we look forward to supporting the local economy as we scale up production in the months ahead."
The administrators said in December the company had built a strong order book, with significant projects in the pipeline in Scotland, the Algarve, the US and Dubai.
"Despite this, however, in recent times the company experienced significant cashflow challenges as a result of order deferrals in the wake of the pandemic, the rising cost of raw materials and the cost and time burden of exporting to the EU," it said.
Alistair McAlinden, managing director of Interpath Advisory, said: “This inward investment is great news for the Scottish economy and we look forward to seeing the business grow in the future.”
The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.
