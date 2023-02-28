The administrators of Armadilla Limited announced the sale of the business and its assets to Hoffbauer Holding Limited.

The German purchaser of the luxury modular accommodation firm said he plans to expand the business.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Armadilla Limited at the end of December.

Based in Bonnyrigg, the company was described as "market leader in the design, manufacture and delivery of sustainable luxury modular accommodation, to clients across the education and high-end leisure and wellness sectors".

Jens Hoffbauer, founder of Hoffbauer Holding, said: "This is a really exciting acquisition for us. The strength of the Armadilla brand, coupled with its innovative product design, makes me confident that we can work with our customers to help deliver future success for the business.

"We've already begun taking orders, and we look forward to supporting the local economy as we scale up production in the months ahead."

The administrators said in December the company had built a strong order book, with significant projects in the pipeline in Scotland, the Algarve, the US and Dubai.

"Despite this, however, in recent times the company experienced significant cashflow challenges as a result of order deferrals in the wake of the pandemic, the rising cost of raw materials and the cost and time burden of exporting to the EU," it said.

Alistair McAlinden, managing director of Interpath Advisory, said: “This inward investment is great news for the Scottish economy and we look forward to seeing the business grow in the future.”

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Green light for 1,000 homes

Springfield Properties has secured the green light to build 1,000 homes in Midlothian.

The Elgin-based housebuilder has won outline planning permission for the proposed Lingerwood neighbourhood, and said it will now progress detailed proposals for the first 200 homes.

Glasgow West End restaurant opened by renowned chef

Glasgow-based restaurant group Six by Nico has opened its third location in the city where it started up.

Six by Nico Byres Road is the 11th restaurant in chef Nico Simeone’s fast-expanding portfolio, which includes establishments in England and Ireland as well as in Scotland.

New images of George Square

New images have been revealed that show how a redesigned George Square could look.

The second of four design phases have now been completed and a Glasgow City Council committee will consider the design statements at a meeting next week.

