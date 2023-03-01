By Kelly Henaughen
PIG producers are continuing to lose £17 per pig slaughtered as the sector continues to see drastic increases in feed, energy and fuel prices.
Farmers continued to lose, on average, that amount per head in the fourth quarter of last year, the ninth successive quarter of negative margins – according to a survey carried out by industry levy body, AHDB.
The estimated full economic cost of production came down slightly from 227p per kg in Q3 to 224p per kg in Q4, as feed costs dropped back by 5p, with feed still accounting for an historically high 69% of total costs. However, energy costs, stemming from rising fuel and gas prices, reached yearly highs in Q4, impacting on transport, rearing and finishing costs.
Meanwhile, increases in mortgages and other interest rates had increased costs relating to capital, buildings, and equipment. Some producers were also coming out of contract into new, much increased fuel contracts.
These estimates use the latest performance figures for breeding and finishing herds for the 12 months ending December 31, 2022. It indicated that the full economic cost of production for 2022 Q4 was estimated at 224p per kg deadweight, with margins per slaughter pig estimated at a loss of £17 per head.
Pig prices stabilised to 205p per kg (APP), and 200p per kg (SPP) for Q4.
However, these prices continue to fail to cover the full economic cost of production.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here