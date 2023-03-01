Macquarie-backed Goodstone Living has agreed £67 million of debt financing with banking group NatWest for a major housing development on the waterfront at Leith in Edinburgh.
The development, described by Goodstone Living as a “next generation residential community”, will be branded as "Dockside".
The development will accommodate at least 338 homes and feature “resident amenity space” including a rooftop lounge and dining, co-working areas, and a fitness centre, as well as more than one acre of public realm space.
]The site at Leith was the first in Scotland to be acquired by Goodstone Living, the build-to-rent platform set up by Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management with UK real estate industry veterans Darryl Flay and Martin Bellinger, in a deal last year.
Goodstone Living’s development team has re-engineered the project, comprising four, 10 to 14-storey buildings, to electrify it fully, with an air-source heat pump for each apartment. The project is expected to create 60 local jobs and around £2 million worth of “socio-economic benefits” for the community over two-and-a-half years. Construction is expected to commence this quarter.
Carl White, investment director at Goodstone Living, said: “The size, scale and timing of this financing package underscores how defensive build-to-rent has become as an asset class. We continue to be attracted to Edinburgh’s growing rental population and falling supply which is creating enhanced demand for our high-quality, purpose-built and professionally managed communities.”
Goodstone said: "Plans are in place to enable community groups and enterprises to use some of the available commercial space, with other benefits including access to learning, work experience and training opportunities for young people and those from under-represented backgrounds."
