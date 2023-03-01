LGT, the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, said the deal further strengthened its position in the UK wealth management market. It added that the “high-quality” UK and Jersey-based discretionary fund management business it had agreed to acquire from abrdn “encompasses a profitable and longstanding portfolio of high-net-worth clients and charities”.

UK-based LGT Wealth Management will assume the client relationships of the acquired business and all of its employees, after the deal closes.

The transaction will increase LGT Wealth Management’s assets under management from around £22bn at the end of January to £28bn.

LGT said: “In view of the integration of the additional staff, LGT Wealth Management plans to expand its existing locations in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Jersey, while also increasing its UK footprint to take on the offices in Birmingham and Leeds currently operated by abrdn’s discretionary fund management business.”

Ben Snee, chief executive of LGT Wealth Management, said: “We...are convinced that by combining our footprint and offerings, including abrdn’s proven experience in the charities sector, we’re set to achieve further successful growth in the UK market.”

Around 45 of the 140 staff involved are based in Scotland.

Completion of the transaction, which is by way of a share deal, is expected in the second half of 2023.

His Serene Highness Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, chairman of LGT, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming abrdn’s discretionary fund management clients to LGT. ”

