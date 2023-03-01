The Liechtenstein royal family has struck a £140 million deal to buy Edinburgh-based abrdn’s discretionary fund management business in the UK and Jersey, which has £6.1 billion of assets under management and nearly 140 employees.
LGT, the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, said the deal further strengthened its position in the UK wealth management market. It added that the “high-quality” UK and Jersey-based discretionary fund management business it had agreed to acquire from abrdn “encompasses a profitable and longstanding portfolio of high-net-worth clients and charities”.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
UK-based LGT Wealth Management will assume the client relationships of the acquired business and all of its employees, after the deal closes.
The transaction will increase LGT Wealth Management’s assets under management from around £22bn at the end of January to £28bn.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Banks coin it in on interest rates. Here is what should be done
LGT said: “In view of the integration of the additional staff, LGT Wealth Management plans to expand its existing locations in London, Edinburgh, Bristol and Jersey, while also increasing its UK footprint to take on the offices in Birmingham and Leeds currently operated by abrdn’s discretionary fund management business.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Yes Minister doesn't have look-in as off-script Brexit stride is short
Ben Snee, chief executive of LGT Wealth Management, said: “We...are convinced that by combining our footprint and offerings, including abrdn’s proven experience in the charities sector, we’re set to achieve further successful growth in the UK market.”
Around 45 of the 140 staff involved are based in Scotland.
Completion of the transaction, which is by way of a share deal, is expected in the second half of 2023.
His Serene Highness Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, chairman of LGT, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming abrdn’s discretionary fund management clients to LGT. ”
abrdn: Page 23
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here