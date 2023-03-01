The Glasgow-based company, which provides parts and services to the mining industry around the world, reported a 21% rise in revenue to £2.47 billion amid record demand for spares and equipment in 2022. That helped lift pre-tax profits by 24% to £260m.

Weir underlined that the strength of its growth prospects for this year and beyond, as chief executive Jon Stanton highlighted the role that the company’s technology can play in decarbonising the mining industry and supporting global demand for precious metals.

With the company beginning the year with a record order book and conditions remaining positive in mining markets, Weir expressed its confidence of delivering further growth in revenue, profit and margin growth in 2023.

Mr Stanton told The Herald he has a “high degree of confidence” that the company will deliver its target of a 17% rise in operating margin.

“We feel good about what’s coming in 2023,” he said. “We entered the year with a record order book, so we have got that to deliver. Our markets remain strong and active. We have got a good opportunity pipeline so at this point in time our aftermarket business will grow in the range of mid-single digit [percentage points]. Original equipment sales will be broadly stable.

“What we have done this morning is to reiterate our margin target of 17% for 2023. I have a high degree of confidence of delivering that.”

The Weir board recommended a final dividend of 19.3p per share. That would take the full-year dividend to 32.8p, up 38% on 2021.

Shares in Weir were trading at 2,025p, up 6.64% or 126p, at 10am.