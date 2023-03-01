The plans by David Chipperfield Architects include changes to the Rose Street façade, the internal stair, and bridge link.

Danish retail billionaire owner Anders Holch Povlsen’s AAA United holding company put forward the proposals to City of Edinburgh Council planners on February 23.

Mr Povlsen bought the historic store, dating to 1838 with a 1905 extension, in 2017 for £53 million. It was operated by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group before closure and is to reopen following refurbishment with a retail offering and a hotel.

The non-material variation revisions include a change to the atrium stair arrangement with the “historic stair to be removed due to arrangement needed for fire-fighting stair”.

The developed design and detail (Image: David Chipperfield Architects/AAA United)

The statement also said: “The bridge link has been carefully designed to remain respectful to the historic Jenners building. The new proposal raises the volume by approximately three metres to create a terrace to the bar at level seven.”

The façade revisions relate to “horizontal lintels moved to align with floor slabs, stone upstand beneath windows, openable glazed panels for natural ventilation and metalwork in patinated brass”.

Fire ripped through part of the building largely on Rose Street on January 23. Firefighter Barry Martin, 38, died four days after tackling the blaze.

Shares in Glasgow giant leap as company posts bumper profits

Shares in Weir Group have surged nearly seven per cent after the engineering giant announced a bumper rise in profits and signalled its confidence that there is more growth to come.

The Glasgow-based company, which provides parts and services to the mining industry around the world, reported a 21% rise in revenue to £2.47 billion amid record demand for spares and equipment in 2022. That helped lift pre-tax profits by 24% to £260m.

Ministers call-in flats plan over potential impact to venues

The Scottish Government is to scrutinise plans for a controversial housing development in Glasgow’s historic Merchant City area.

Ministers have written to Glasgow City Council to require the planning application to be referred to them - a process known as ‘calling in’ - for determination because of the possible impact on the future of the adjacent City Halls and Old Fruitmarket music and entertainment venues.

