Revised plans for parts of the historic former Jenners department store in the Scottish capital have been lodged.
The plans by David Chipperfield Architects include changes to the Rose Street façade, the internal stair, and bridge link.
Danish retail billionaire owner Anders Holch Povlsen’s AAA United holding company put forward the proposals to City of Edinburgh Council planners on February 23.
Mr Povlsen bought the historic store, dating to 1838 with a 1905 extension, in 2017 for £53 million. It was operated by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group before closure and is to reopen following refurbishment with a retail offering and a hotel.
The non-material variation revisions include a change to the atrium stair arrangement with the “historic stair to be removed due to arrangement needed for fire-fighting stair”.
The statement also said: “The bridge link has been carefully designed to remain respectful to the historic Jenners building. The new proposal raises the volume by approximately three metres to create a terrace to the bar at level seven.”
The façade revisions relate to “horizontal lintels moved to align with floor slabs, stone upstand beneath windows, openable glazed panels for natural ventilation and metalwork in patinated brass”.
Fire ripped through part of the building largely on Rose Street on January 23. Firefighter Barry Martin, 38, died four days after tackling the blaze.
Shares in Glasgow giant leap as company posts bumper profits
Shares in Weir Group have surged nearly seven per cent after the engineering giant announced a bumper rise in profits and signalled its confidence that there is more growth to come.
The Glasgow-based company, which provides parts and services to the mining industry around the world, reported a 21% rise in revenue to £2.47 billion amid record demand for spares and equipment in 2022. That helped lift pre-tax profits by 24% to £260m.
Ministers call-in flats plan over potential impact to venues
The Scottish Government is to scrutinise plans for a controversial housing development in Glasgow’s historic Merchant City area.
Ministers have written to Glasgow City Council to require the planning application to be referred to them - a process known as ‘calling in’ - for determination because of the possible impact on the future of the adjacent City Halls and Old Fruitmarket music and entertainment venues.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here