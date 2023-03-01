A DENTAL practice in a Scottish town has been sold to a first-time buyer.
The Village Dental Surgery in Cumbernauld has been sold to Jane O’Toole, a practice associate since 2014, by long-time principals Scott Edwards and Howard Smith. The sale was conducted by property adviser Christie & Co.
Established in 1980, The Village is a three-surgery dental practice with more than 10,500 registered patients. Mr Edwards and Mr Smith joined as associates in 1993 and took the reins of ownership in 1994.
Christie & Co. said that 11 offers were received for The Village practice at the closing date, “all of which were in excess of the asking price”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Don't be fooled – Tory Brexit disaster is nowhere near 'finished'
It added: “Even though Jane’s offer wasn’t the highest in terms of value, Scott and Howard felt she shared the same vision, aligning to the existing ethos of the practice and their commitment to the highest quality of patient care.”
Previous owner Mr Edwards said: “The thought of selling The Village Dental Surgery seemed quite daunting a year ago. We approached Christie & Co as they had been highly recommended by several dental colleagues, which was absolutely the correct decision.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
"Obviously, we were delighted that Jane O’Toole BDS was the successful buyer, as she has been an associate at the practice since 2014 and an integral part of team for over nine years. Jane shares the same ethos and values, so knowing that the future of the practice is in safe hands was vital for the reputation of VDS. Although we are not principals any longer, it’s a pleasure to be part of VDS as associates for the foreseeable future as the team is fantastic and it’s a great place to practice dentistry.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Banks coin it in on interest rates. Here is what should be done
Ms O’Toole said: “I am delighted to have purchased The Village Dental Surgery, having been an associate for over nine years there. Having worked at the practice for a number of years now, I am excited to continue the same values and ethos instilled within the practice. Scott and Howard have been an important part of my early career in guiding me through my first few years, and I am delighted that they will remain working with myself and the rest of the team to help guide the practice forward."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here