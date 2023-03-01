The Village Dental Surgery in Cumbernauld has been sold to Jane O’Toole, a practice associate since 2014, by long-time principals Scott Edwards and Howard Smith. The sale was conducted by property adviser Christie & Co.

Established in 1980, The Village is a three-surgery dental practice with more than 10,500 registered patients. Mr Edwards and Mr Smith joined as associates in 1993 and took the reins of ownership in 1994.

Christie & Co. said that 11 offers were received for The Village practice at the closing date, “all of which were in excess of the asking price”.

It added: “Even though Jane’s offer wasn’t the highest in terms of value, Scott and Howard felt she shared the same vision, aligning to the existing ethos of the practice and their commitment to the highest quality of patient care.”

Previous owner Mr Edwards said: “The thought of selling The Village Dental Surgery seemed quite daunting a year ago. We approached Christie & Co as they had been highly recommended by several dental colleagues, which was absolutely the correct decision.

"Obviously, we were delighted that Jane O’Toole BDS was the successful buyer, as she has been an associate at the practice since 2014 and an integral part of team for over nine years. Jane shares the same ethos and values, so knowing that the future of the practice is in safe hands was vital for the reputation of VDS. Although we are not principals any longer, it’s a pleasure to be part of VDS as associates for the foreseeable future as the team is fantastic and it’s a great place to practice dentistry.”

Ms O’Toole said: “I am delighted to have purchased The Village Dental Surgery, having been an associate for over nine years there. Having worked at the practice for a number of years now, I am excited to continue the same values and ethos instilled within the practice. Scott and Howard have been an important part of my early career in guiding me through my first few years, and I am delighted that they will remain working with myself and the rest of the team to help guide the practice forward."