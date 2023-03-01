The Claremont Hotel and Coopers Restaurant in Alloa has nine currently unused bedrooms, a lounge bar, function suite and beer garden, agent Smith & Clough Business Associates said.

The agent said the business has built up its strong reputation "not just locally but within the surrounding villages and had established itself as one of the finest restaurants in the area, with significant refurbishment carried out from the outset”.

The 100-cover Coopers Restaurant’s “most noticeable feature is the open kitchen and bar servery counter, adding to the overall ambience, along with the glazed roadside extension”.

The agent added: “In addition, if a new owner was to introduce the bedrooms into the equation there would be potential for significant increase to the overall trade levels, although capital expenditure would be required to get the rooms up to the same standard as the ground floor.

“With the layout to the rear, the function side of things would greatly benefit from accommodation as larger weddings and functions could be offered as a package and introduce the business to other markets and grow all income streams further.”

The Clackmannanshire business was leased out until last month and has just closed.

The Claremont Hotel and Coopers Restaurant offers an "excellent business opportunity with growth potential and a viewing would be strongly recommended to fully appreciate what is on offer".

Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited.

