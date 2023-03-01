A hotel and restaurant which offers "significant new market potential" has been put up for sale.
The Claremont Hotel and Coopers Restaurant in Alloa has nine currently unused bedrooms, a lounge bar, function suite and beer garden, agent Smith & Clough Business Associates said.
The agent said the business has built up its strong reputation "not just locally but within the surrounding villages and had established itself as one of the finest restaurants in the area, with significant refurbishment carried out from the outset”.
The 100-cover Coopers Restaurant’s “most noticeable feature is the open kitchen and bar servery counter, adding to the overall ambience, along with the glazed roadside extension”.
The agent added: “In addition, if a new owner was to introduce the bedrooms into the equation there would be potential for significant increase to the overall trade levels, although capital expenditure would be required to get the rooms up to the same standard as the ground floor.
“With the layout to the rear, the function side of things would greatly benefit from accommodation as larger weddings and functions could be offered as a package and introduce the business to other markets and grow all income streams further.”
The Clackmannanshire business was leased out until last month and has just closed.
The Claremont Hotel and Coopers Restaurant offers an "excellent business opportunity with growth potential and a viewing would be strongly recommended to fully appreciate what is on offer".
Offers in the region of £550,000 are invited.
'A fantastic start': Hundreds of drinks producers sign up to deposit return scheme
Drinks producers responsible for more than 95 per cent of containers sold in Scotland have signed up for the deposit return scheme (DRS) ahead of the August launch date.
Scheme administrator Circularity Scotland welcomed the news the vast majority of producers have now registered online for the Scottish Government policy.
Former Rangers directors succeed in housing bid for landmark site
Sandy and James Easdale have succeeded in their bid to increase the number of houses allowed as part of the £250 million redevelopment of the former IBM site at Greenock.
At a planning meeting held by Inverclyde Council this afternoon, councillors voted in favour of lifting the existing cap from 270 dwellings to 450.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here