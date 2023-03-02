ALLIED Chartered Surveyors has completed the acquisition and goodwill interests of Edinburgh Commercial Property.

Leith-based ECP has been led by founder and owner Scott Mitchell for more than 25 years, and its staff will transfer to Allied’s commercial agency premises in West Maitland Street. The business will be bringing across instructions from a well-established base spanning agency, investment, property management and factoring instructions.

“Edinburgh Commercial Property is a respected and recognised brand across Edinburgh and the Lothians, so we are delighted to bring it under the Allied Surveyors banner,” said Allied’s Iain Mercer.

“Our recent move to West Maitland Street was geared to facilitate the expansion of our commercial property activities and this is the first step in that overall strategy.”

Mr Mitchell will assist with the handover of clients, instructions, and property management responsibilities.

Mr Mercer added: “We look forward to Scott’s input and assistance whilst there’s a gradual transition of business activities.”