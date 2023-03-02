A MAJOR site near Dumfries, originally built as part of a Second World War airbase and then operated as a manufacturing plant by the former Penman Engineering, has been sold to a family-owned Scottish investment company.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors sold the property at Locharbriggs on behalf of SLA Property Company, which it noted is part of a pension fund, to GF1 Investments, which is owned by the Godfrey family.

GF1 highlighted its intention to undertake an immediate expansion and refurbishment of the warehousing space. Shepherd said GF1 “will be looking to secure new tenants following their planned improvement works”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Don't be fooled – Tory Brexit disaster is nowhere near 'finished'

Located within a commercial and residential district, about three-and-a-half miles north-east of Dumfries town centre, the secure 14-acre site occupies a prominent and accessible position on the eastern side of the A701 road connecting Dumfries with the A74, Shepherd noted.

READ MORE: CalMac lifeline ferry services storm must not end in privatisation

It added that the existing accommodation is split between two detached former aircraft hangars, both of which have been extended to provide a total of 130,000 sq ft of space.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Banks coin it in on interest rates. Here is what should be done

GF1 Investments’ directors said: “We are delighted with the acquisition of the former Penman Engineering site. This now means that GF1, as part of their portfolio, own all 10 aircraft hangars in Dumfries, totalling circa 600,000 sq ft of excellent quality warehousing.”

They added: “The company intends to commence an expansion and refurbishment programme straightaway for both buildings and, in the meantime, is in a position to offer handling, internal and external storage to commercial organisations.”

Fraser Carson, associate in Shepherd’s Dumfries office, said: “We are proud to have been instructed with assisting in the disposal of such a noteworthy site, which demonstrated its versatility through high levels of interest from various sectors across the country and will be a great addition to GF1 Investments’ property portfolio.”