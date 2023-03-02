Scotland will play Italy at the Stadio Olympico on March 9.

Jet2 has announced “two additional services to Rome”, on March 8 and March 11, declaring these are “perfectly timed for a long weekend in Rome for the fixture”.

It added: “This is in addition to existing services departing on Monday and Friday – meaning two daily departures to choose from on both of those days.”

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2, said: “Our flights to Rome for this year’s Six Nations are proving to be incredibly popular, with customers enjoying the sporting action in one of the world’s most unforgettable cities. Following the publication of the 2024 fixtures this week, we have already seen strong demand, so we have acted fast to provide customers and independent travel agents with even more choice.

“Whether it’s a flight with Jet2.com or a city break with Jet2CityBreaks, we have a superb programme on sale to Rome for the 2024 Six Nations and we expect seats to sell very quickly.”