Page/Park Architects has been commissioned by University of Edinburgh to carry out the work at Teviot Row House, claimed to be the oldest student union in the world that was built for the purpose.

The revamp comes “with the needs of the modern-day student very different from those of the Victorian student for which it was designed”.

A statement lodged with city planners said it would involve “compliance-driven refurbishment works”.

The application also includes the partial demolition of small single storey flat-roof bar stores to the rear of the building.

The statement continued: “The Category B listed building is the world’s oldest purpose-built student union and remains a hugely important and highly regarded building in the eyes of the student population, alumni and the general public.

"With the focus and budget only covering compliance, there is minimal opportunity for wholesale aesthetic upgrades."

'The one area where facilities can be transformed is the lower ground floor space currently occupied by the sports bar and nightclub' (Image: Page/Park Architects)

It added: "Works include providing a new ramp to the front of Teviot, replacing the lift within the central core, addressing fabric issues, and providing new services, primarily ventilation and lighting.

"Minimal structural alterations are included. Externally, the main visual change will be to improve access with the incorporation of ramp to the front.

"Internally, most spaces will be redecorated and all toilet areas refurbished. Kitchen equipment and most back of house areas will remain as existing.”

Edinburgh World Heritage said Teviot Row House is "one of the city’s most important venues, but also a fascinating piece of architecture in its own right".

EWH said: "It opened its doors in 1889, making it the oldest purpose-built student union in the world.

"The essential requirements of a Victorian student were quite different to those of today, and the building was to include billiard rooms, a servants hall, tea and luncheon rooms, a writing room, library, dressing room, ‘retiring room’, barber, and a fives courts in the basement."

Scottish hospitality company wins deal with Dragons' Den star

A hospitality technology firm has broken into North America and Africa after striking a deal with a company founded by entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne.

Hop, which has developed a single-point software for bookings, payments, orders, and check-ins, has secured contracts with Bannatyne’s leisure portfolio in Florida and Nigeria, in addition to a deal in Barbados.

​Survey reveals stark reality for hospitality firms

Six out of 10 tourism and hospitality operators in Scotland have less than three months of cash reserves and nearly one-quarter have none, a key survey shows, with players flagging energy costs and the cost-of-living squeeze as standout challenges.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) said, “positively”, 69% of respondents made a profit in 2022 as it published its latest barometer. However, it noted 28% were still making less profit than in 2019.

Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇​