A new retail park is set to be launched in Scotland.
Barrhead Retail Park, developed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Ltd (LSPIM), is to open within weeks.
The 72,000 square feet of retail and leisure space will offer "a new out-of-town retail destination for the south west of Glasgow in Barrhead".
LSPIM has secured a range of leading national brands, including Lidl, B&M, Starbucks, Burger King, Card Factory, Baynes, Indigo Sun, The Salvation Army and Osprey Charging Network.
It will also have "the UK’s first Popeye’s drive-thru". One unit remains available extending totalling 1,430 square feet.
It comes at a time when shopping centres and the high street have been under pressure.
Andy Richardson, development director at LSPIM, said it offered a vote of confidence in the wider retailing industry.
He said: "The interest in Barrhead Retail Park is a really positive demonstration that momentum exists in the retail sector, despite pressures from the pandemic and cost of living challenges."
He added: "It will be great to see this project complete early this year, bringing a boost to the local economy and community."
Mike Spens, retail director at Savills, said: “Barrhead Retail Park has defied the current economic gloom and secured 98% pre-lets prior to its completion."
He also said: "The new park will offer a rich mix of retailers and food operators providing a strong offer for the local community."
"While shopping habits in the last 24 months have evolved in a direction few could have anticipated, footfall on retail parks has fared well and we anticipate this new Park will draw strong interest."
LSPIM is advised by Savills, jointly with Orinsen.
Lidl GB is working through plans to create 4,000 jobs across the country with a new store target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.
It comes after a target of 1,000 stores by the end of 2023 across England, Scotland and Wales.
