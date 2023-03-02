A new Korean-style diner is to open in the Scottish capital.
Bibimbap Edinburgh will open in the former Pakora Bar location at 96 Hanover Street, with the venue currently undergoing refurbishment.
The diner will also offer space for up to 20 customers to sit-in and takeaway and delivery kitchens will be available.
The menu will include a variety of Korean dishes that will be freshly prepared to order before customers.
Young Lee, head chef at Bibimbap Edinburgh, has over 20 years of hospitality experience and will oversee the opening.
"There is huge appreciation right now for Korean cuisine in Scotland, with mouthwatering foods dominating the internet and K-pop enjoying enormous popularity,” he said.
“Foodies in Edinburgh can now tuck into our extensive menu, which includes a variety of traditional and modern Korean dishes and enjoy tastes of downtown Seoul in a vibrant, colourful venue that plays homage to K-Culture.”
The original Bibimbap, on West Nile Street in Glasgow, opened in March 2018 and the firm said it has been “very popular with Glasgow’s residents for its quirky style and modern Korean cuisine”.
The eatery is named after a Korean comfort food which consists of a bowl of warm white rice topped with vegetables and chilli pepper paste, soy sauce, or fermented soybean paste.
Other Korean treats on the menu will include kimchi, deopbap, corn dogs, yum yum fried chicken, soup, and noodles.
