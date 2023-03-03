The company said that it is "still early in the year and at the start of the spring selling season", but current trading shows some signs of improvement from the fourth quarter of last year, in its results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Its key industry measure order book was 8,078 homes worth £2.2 billion at the end of February, set against 10,934 homes worth £2.9bn the year before.

Group completions totalled 14,154, against 14,302 in 2021, and the net sales rate for the year of 0.68 homes per outlet per week compares to 0.91 the year before.

It said its “proactive and early” response to changing market conditions from the first half of last year included reduced land spend, tightened control of work in progress and move to save £20m a year that involved redundancies.

The group did not say how many of its 5,000 workers would be affected.

Taking account of a continuing “challenging planning backdrop” it expects 2023 completions to be between 9,000 to 10,500.

Revenue rose 3.2 per cent to £4.4bn and profit before tax was up early 22% at £827 million.

“While it is encouraging to see an uptick in sales and ongoing robust customer interest in our homes, as previously announced, our reservation rate is significantly lower than in recent years as affordability concerns weigh, particularly for first time buyers, and we have reflected this in our build programmes for the year,” the company said.

Jennie Daly, Taylor Wimpey chief executive, hailed a “strong financial and operational performance” with full year operating profit in line with expectations.

"In a year marked by two distinct halves, we acted quickly and decisively to address rapidly changing market conditions in the second half of the year and continued to focus on operational excellence and efficiency,” said Ms Daly.

“While the weaker economic backdrop continues to impact the near-term outlook, customer interest in our homes remains good and, whilst it is still early in the year, trading has shown some signs of improvement compared to quarter four 2022.”

“Looking forward, we have a strong proposition that is clearly recognised and valued by our customers, supported by our sharp operational focus and highly experienced teams."

She said: “We have a high-quality, well-located landbank and a strong financial position which underpins our ordinary dividend policy of paying out 7.5% of net assets, or at least £250m, annually throughout the cycle.”

Taylor Wimpey’s cancellations rate was 17%, set against 14% last year.

Analyst Andy Murphy, director at Edison Group, said “the trajectory from here is uncertain, but signs are encouraging”.

He added the lower order book “highlighted the slowdown in the housing sector, triggered by uncertainty and higher mortgage costs.

"Despite the weaker economic backdrop and near-term outlook, Taylor Wimpey’s trading has seen some improvement.”

Shares in Taylor Wimpey closed down 1.4p, or 1.18%, at 116.75p.