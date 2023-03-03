A FILM and television “matchmaking” service co-founded by a Scottish actor will feature at Glasgow Film Festival’s industry focus strand which starts on Monday.
My SMASH Media’s Fiona Gillies, who appeared in Taggart and acted with the Royal Shakespeare Company, matches up content creators such as scriptwriters with decision-makers like producers, commissioners, financiers, and buyers including streaming services.
Her company, which describes itself as an “intellectual property marketplace”, has joined forces with Glasgow Film Festival to provide practical advice and training for film and television professionals from the UK, elsewhere in Europe and further afield who are attending. My SMASH Media will be part of a packed programme of panel discussions, workshops, screenings and networking.
Detailing its offering, the company said: “The online platform gives content creators free access to formats to pitch ideas and scripts that they can securely share and track. And it gives decision-makers – producers, financiers, production companies, streaming services – looking for new projects access to the potential big hits and niche programming to attract the audiences they’re battling to boost.”
Ms Gillies, whose family comes from Mallaig, said: “If you haven’t been to film school and don’t have a network, barriers to entry in the film and TV industry are high. It’s hard to get your project in front of the right person. The starting point is a good pitch document that answers the questions the industry will ask.
“My SMASH Media disrupts the traditional landscape by exposing new talent to the market. New voices attract new audiences. Finding diverse ideas with global appeal isn’t a social ‘nice to have’ but a commercial imperative.”
Samantha Bennett, from the Glasgow Film Festival, said: “Glasgow Film Festival’s industry focus [strand] is committed to supporting emerging talent and we are excited to partner with My SMASH Media to help develop new voices.”
