Safer Group, which was founded by Ryan Clark and has more than 50 staff in its Paisley and Port Glasgow offices, has appointed Jan Brazier as associate director.

Ms Brazier was previously chief operating officer of Prestwick-based PID systems, now part of Deter Tech.

Safer Group attributes its rapid growth to its “high-tech Safer Pod intruder detection system”.

Solar-powered and fitted with up to 200 detection sensors, the Safer Pod system is described by the company as “the next generation in site security”.

Mr Clark, who is chief executive of Safer Group, said: “I’m delighted to have Jan on board. Her previous track record, reputation and experience within the industry make her a huge asset for Safer Group.”

He added: “I’ve been aware of the work she has done within the industry for many years and it is a massive boost for us to be able to attract and harness that experience and expertise as we continue our expansion across the UK and into Europe.”

Ms Brazier said: “Ryan has built a fantastic business with a great team and impressive reputation. Safer Group has exciting growth plans and I am delighted to be joining at this key time to help achieve the ambitious goals.”