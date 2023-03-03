More than 60 per cent of firms report that the crisis has encouraged them to speed up making energy-efficient improvements, in the latest Scottish business monitor compiled by the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute and produced in partnership with law firm Addleshaw Goddard.

The monitor, published today, also highlights weakness in export activity and in business investment.

In spite of recovery from the record lows seen in 2020, business investment has fallen consecutively in each quarter since the final three months of 2021, according to the monitor.

Mairi Spowage, director of Fraser of Allander, said: “Concerningly, our latest findings show consistently low levels of export activity and business investment, which are key drivers of productivity."

She added: "While business resilience has been shown time and time again, Scottish businesses need support to secure longer-term business and economic growth.”

At the start of last year, the monitor showed that 40% of businesses agreed that the pandemic had accelerated their plans to make a major part of their business model digital.

Reflecting on 25 years of the monitor, Ms Spowage declared: “Scottish firms have had to weather a number of storms over the past 25 years, and their resilience is once again being tested as they navigate through the current cost-of-doing-business crisis.”