It is estimated that roughly 600 airplanes are disassembled and dismantled annually, driving a global commercial airline recycling market that is projected to reach £5.8 billion by 2027.
Now hopes have been raised that Glasgow Prestwick Airport could reap the potential benefits of a future as an aviation ‘boneyard’ for commercial aircraft to be disassembled, dismantled and recycled.
It comes following the news that two Boeing 787 Dreamliners are to be scrapped for spare parts at the airport. Both planes operated for Norwegian Air Shuttle and have been in storage since 2019.
Dublin-based global aviation asset management and trading company EirTrade Aviation will manage the disassembly and consignment of the world’s first two B787-8s to be retired from commercial service.
READ MORE: Ryanair unveils first of 400-strong fleet of 'greener' planes at Scots airport
First flown commercially in 2011, the 787-8 or Dreamliner, remains Boeing’s flagship widebody aircraft and, to date, has never been retired from commercial service.
The two 10-year-old aircraft will be disassembled simultaneously off-site, with parts expected to be available later this year. The disassembly process is expected to take around three months in total.
Lee Carey, Vice President of Asset Management at EirTrade Aviation, said that the dismantling of the Boeing 787 Dreamliners will help serve as “a blueprint” for similar projects, and anticipates that it will be the first of many for Prestwick Airport.
He told The Herald: “This is the very first disassembly of these two commercial Boeing 787-8 ‘Dreamliner’ aircraft, and we are pleased to be working with our partners Storm Aviation and Chevron Technical Services in Prestwick. Together we are establishing the right processes and building a blueprint for further teardowns of this aircraft type in the future.
“Programmes of this nature rely on professional teamwork and close coordination of skilled mechanics, technicians, repair specialists and asset managers. This generates a real buzz in the facility, encourages pride in a job well done, and attracts young people to consider a career in the wider world of aircraft maintenance. Importantly, how the aircraft parts are removed, stored, repaired or recycled is paramount to a sustainable business.
“We anticipate that this is the start of a business relationship that will flourish as we induct further 787-8 aircraft in the future.”
READ MORE: Greggs to reopen store at Glasgow Airport after absence of 13 years
Siobhian Brown, MSP for Ayr, said the dismantling project will help strengthen Prestwick Airport’s role as a leader in the aerospace industry.
She told The Herald: “As the MSP for the area, I am delighted to hear of the contract awarded to Storm Aviation and Chevron Technical Services at Prestwick Airport. The companies are both dedicated to decommissioning aircraft in an environmentally, sustainable way which will be integral to meet our Net Zero 2045 ambition. Prestwick Airport is a leader in the aerospace industry with global companies choosing to base themselves here. This contract being awarded strengthens it further and it is fantastic news for the local and national economy.”
Major aircraft aircraft decommissioning facilities are located across the world in countries such as Spain, France, the Netherlands, Australia and the USA, which is home to the world’s largest largest boneyard in Davis-Monthan, Arizona, with over 4,000 aircraft.
Europe’s leading boneyard is to be found in the UK at Cotswold Airport (formerly Kemble Airfield) in Gloucestershire, where around 30-40 aircraft are said to be dismantled each year.
On average, a commercial aircraft has as many as 1,000 parts that can be recycled, with the most valuable being the engine, landing gear, avionics and electronics. Once these are removed, overhauled, tested and recertified, they can be repurposed back into aviation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here