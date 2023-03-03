The latest £475,000 backing includes personal investment from digital infrastructure banking experts based in Australia and Norway-based angel investors.

It takes overall investment in the Glasgow-founded Brillband to more than £1 million in just nine months.

The £5.4 million-valued Brillband – which claims to be the first Scottish internet service provider (ISP) designed for full-fibre network capability – launched in Glasgow and Renfrewshire in November last year.

It is now pushing across Scotland with new customer bases established in cities including Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Stirling, and Inverness.

The new investment will be used to develop Brillband’s pioneering technology – including the expansion of its software development team – as well as growth in its marketing and customer experience divisions, with the ISP primed to expand across the UK in early 2024 with sights then set on Europe the following year.

Brillband's model "revolves around a single rate for the fastest speed for the duration of a customer’s contract with no mid-contract price hikes".

Duncan Di Biase, Brillband’s founder and chief executive, said: “This investment opens the door to our next phase of growth across Scotland, with expansion across the UK next and then into Europe by 2025.

“The message is spreading and momentum is building around the brand as consumers wake up to the realisation they have been overpaying for broadband.

"Brillband is a pill not a vitamin – it is driving the change the broadband industry needs. Our model and our software has the potential to transform broadband forever."

Emma Loedel, Glasgow director of global entrepreneur network Start Up Grind, said: "Brillband’s fresh perspective on how broadband can be delivered – backed up by technology – offers its customers a genuine alternative to the accepted norm and that builds interest."

Historic Scottish law firm roars back from Covid upheaval

Dundee-based Thorntons has declared that its financial performance has returned to pre-pandemic levels following a “significant year” for the law firm.

The firm has this morning reported an 11 per cent rise in operating profit to more than £10 million for the year to May 31, 2022, with turnover up 12% to £35m.

Scottish airport bids to become ‘boneyard’ amid boom in aircraft recycling

It is estimated that roughly 600 airplanes are disassembled and dismantled annually, driving a global commercial airline recycling market that is projected to reach £5.8 billion by 2027.

Now hopes have been raised that Glasgow Prestwick Airport could reap the potential benefits of a future as an aviation ‘boneyard’ for commercial aircraft to be disassembled, dismantled and recycled.

