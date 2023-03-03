Scottish law firm Morton Fraser has unveiled five new hires this month to “bolster” its client offering across its commercial real estate, litigation, agricultural and rural property, and private client practice areas.
Chris Clarkson, a commercial real estate specialist, joins as a legal director from Scottish law firm Burness Paull.
Mr Clarkson advises clients on a range of real estate transactions, including lease management, acquisitions and disposals, property finance and secured lending, Morton Fraser noted.
READ MORE: Ex-Rangers directors James and Sandy Easdale IBM Greenock houses plan
Alastair Johnston and Sofia Crolla have joined Morton Fraser's litigation division as senior associates “to support the growing demand from clients for advice on contentious construction claims, and in personal injury claims”.
READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing
Further hires include Alan Burns, who joins as an associate in the firm's agricultural and rural property team, and Emma Wright, who joins as a senior solicitor in the private client division.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Don't be fooled – Tory Brexit disaster is nowhere near 'finished'
The announcement of the appointments follows Morton Fraser’s unveiling of record financial results for last year.
Chris Harte, chief executive of Morton Fraser, said: "Investing in our people is fundamental to our continued success.
"In recent months, we have invested in new technology to make hybrid working more efficient and new offices in Glasgow designed for collaborative working, as well as growing our staff bonus pool by 50% versus the last financial year. We are delighted that this investment is attracting so many talented legal specialists to choose Morton Fraser as the place to progress their careers."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel