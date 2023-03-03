Chris Clarkson, a commercial real estate specialist, joins as a legal director from Scottish law firm Burness Paull.

Mr Clarkson advises clients on a range of real estate transactions, including lease management, acquisitions and disposals, property finance and secured lending, Morton Fraser noted.

READ MORE: Ex-Rangers directors James and Sandy Easdale IBM Greenock houses plan

Alastair Johnston and Sofia Crolla have joined Morton Fraser's litigation division as senior associates “to support the growing demand from clients for advice on contentious construction claims, and in personal injury claims”.

READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing

Further hires include Alan Burns, who joins as an associate in the firm's agricultural and rural property team, and Emma Wright, who joins as a senior solicitor in the private client division.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Don't be fooled – Tory Brexit disaster is nowhere near 'finished'

The announcement of the appointments follows Morton Fraser’s unveiling of record financial results for last year.

Chris Harte, chief executive of Morton Fraser, said: "Investing in our people is fundamental to our continued success.

"In recent months, we have invested in new technology to make hybrid working more efficient and new offices in Glasgow designed for collaborative working, as well as growing our staff bonus pool by 50% versus the last financial year. We are delighted that this investment is attracting so many talented legal specialists to choose Morton Fraser as the place to progress their careers."