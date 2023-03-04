Many years ago, a man walked into a Japanese inn after a motorbike ride in the countryside. The visitor’s colourful crash helmet caught the young innkeeper’s eye. They got chatting and struck up a strong bond.

The guest went on to be the founder of Honda. His host started designing helmets of his own and launched premium helmet-maker Shoei. Honda eventually adopted the manufacturer as its favoured supplier of helmets.

While Honda is the name that is known to almost everyone, it is Shoei and its “sci-fi futuristic” helmets that piqued my interest.

Shoei is a great example of Japan’s rich layer of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that excel in a particular business niche and that often prove themselves to be refining manufacturing techniques to end up with a premium product.

SMEs are usually defined as companies with fewer than 300 employees and less than $1.5 billion in market capitalisation.

Japan has more than three-and-a-half million small and medium-sized businesses. They employ about seven in 10 workers in the private sector.

To me, this swathe of SMEs forms the beating heart of Japan’s economy. For a long time, they have just been overlooked. Not just by overseas investors but, funnily enough, by a lot of domestic investors as well. Therein lies an opportunity.

Unlike Germany’s Mittelstand, Japan’s SME sector does not have a “nice catchy name” by which it is known to the world. Still, the firms are the building blocks of corporate Japan, just as they are in Germany.

In both countries, SMEs thrived in the post-Second World War era by supplying the needs of massive “national champions” in industrial sectors such as steel and cars.

That was Japan’s second wave of industrialisation and innovation, following its initial 19th century modernisation.

Now, I believe we are living through a third wave of innovation, which is less about the big physical products and the consumer electronics associated with the international brands such as Sony, Toshiba and Toyota.

Instead, it is about identified specific niches within these larger industries, where expertise built over the decades is needed.

The best SMEs have established leading global positions in these critical components across many supply chains.

Shoei’s handcrafted hi-tech helmets, with their ingenious satnav lens attachments and voice-controlled phones, are now enjoying explosive sales growth in the US and Europe.

Another example is Shima Seiki, which makes automated knitting machines. That company has perfected a “whole garment machine” whose software can convert a pattern into a complete piece of clothing in a single production run, saving time and manual labour and reducing the waste generated by stitching fabric pieces together.

It’s a key advantage in the notoriously wasteful global apparel industry.

Another SME I am impressed with is sportswear and accessories business Descente. To me, it is a good example of a long-established business that had the vision to reinvent itself under new leadership and adapt to new market developments. The company has licences to sell European brands including Le Coq Sportif and Umbro in Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea and China.

While domestic sports brands are still the favourite of Japanese customers, Descente has focused its efforts on China. The new management team has engineered a joint venture between Descente and one of China’s largest sporting goods companies, Anta Sports. Anta Sports is helping Descente expand its brand through its considerable reach across China and helping it with advertising and marketing as well.

I recently returned from my first trip to Japan since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, to recce and reconnect with the country’s SMEs. After two weeks in which I met roughly 40 companies, I am cautiously optimistic their underlying strengths can resist macroeconomic conditions.

And my main piece of advice for those seeking the best smaller companies in Japan would be to spend as little time as possible in Tokyo to get a more rounded view of what’s happening in the Japanese economy.

Praveen Kumar is an investment manager at Baillie Gifford.