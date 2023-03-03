Eat Out Edinburgh organisers said it will bring “amazing offers from Edinburgh city centre’s best eateries” from March 13 to 26.

Restaurants, cafés, and bars from St James Quarter to Charlotte Square, George Street to Princes Street will be participating.

The Scottish capital’s Business Improvement District will be the setting for the festival run by Essential Edinburgh.

Celebrating the best of food, drink, and hospitality over 30 participating venues are already confirmed for the campaign, including Badger & Co, Lady Libertine, Hawksmoor, and Le Monde, and new favourites like Ka Pao, 63rd + 1st, and Duck & Waffle.

A full list of participating Edinburgh venues and offers is now live with special tasting menus, set menus, events and exclusive offers for city centre workers to attract bookings and increased footfall throughout the campaign period.

Roddy Smith, chief executive and director at Essential Edinburgh, said: “This year’s celebration of Edinburgh’s iconic food and drink scene stands to bring together an even greater array of venues with set menus, events, and special offers exclusively for city centre workers.

“Our hope is to bring people out to socialise, find new favourites and experience exciting meals created by some of the city’s best-known spots. Whether you’re a local, from the wider Lothians region or visiting from further afield, we know there will be something on offer to suit all tastes.”

Historic Scottish firm roars back from Covid upheaval

Dundee-based Thorntons has declared that its financial performance has returned to pre-pandemic levels following a “significant year” for the law firm.

The firm has this morning reported an 11 per cent rise in operating profit to more than £10 million for the year to May 31, 2022, with turnover up 12% to £35m.

Calls for popular flights to be reinstated

A petition has been launched calling for direct flights to be reinstated between two international airports in Scotland and Ireland.

Flights between Glasgow and Cork were among a number of routes cancelled by Aer Lingus after operator Stobart Air ended its contract with the Irish airline in June of 2021.

Morton Fraser unveils new hires after record results

Scottish law firm Morton Fraser has unveiled five new hires this month to “bolster” its client offering across its commercial real estate, litigation, agricultural and rural property, and private client practice areas.

Chris Clarkson, a commercial real estate specialist, joins as a legal director from Scottish law firm Burness Paull.

