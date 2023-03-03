Restaurant and bar deals and discounts will be on offer during a “foodie fortnight” campaign at venues in the Scottish capital.
Eat Out Edinburgh organisers said it will bring “amazing offers from Edinburgh city centre’s best eateries” from March 13 to 26.
Restaurants, cafés, and bars from St James Quarter to Charlotte Square, George Street to Princes Street will be participating.
The Scottish capital’s Business Improvement District will be the setting for the festival run by Essential Edinburgh.
Celebrating the best of food, drink, and hospitality over 30 participating venues are already confirmed for the campaign, including Badger & Co, Lady Libertine, Hawksmoor, and Le Monde, and new favourites like Ka Pao, 63rd + 1st, and Duck & Waffle.
A full list of participating Edinburgh venues and offers is now live with special tasting menus, set menus, events and exclusive offers for city centre workers to attract bookings and increased footfall throughout the campaign period.
Roddy Smith, chief executive and director at Essential Edinburgh, said: “This year’s celebration of Edinburgh’s iconic food and drink scene stands to bring together an even greater array of venues with set menus, events, and special offers exclusively for city centre workers.
“Our hope is to bring people out to socialise, find new favourites and experience exciting meals created by some of the city’s best-known spots. Whether you’re a local, from the wider Lothians region or visiting from further afield, we know there will be something on offer to suit all tastes.”
