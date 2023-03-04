FEEDBACK is being sought on plans to build a new student accommodation complex in the heart of Glasgow city centre.
Developer ES Renfield Ltd has put forward proposals that would see "purpose-built student accommodation" constructed in a vacant site next to the city's Theatre Royal.
The development, which is understood to include ground floor commercial units, would be located behind the Maldron and Citizen M hotels on Renfrew Street.
READ MORE: Student flats plan for Edinburgh pub site dating to 1650
The company had previously secured permission to convert the 110,000 sq ft plot - which it purchased in 2018 - into a Grade A office block, but the plans were stalled by the pandemic.
A community consultation event on the proposals - the first of two - will be held at the Maldron Hotel on March 9, from 2pm until 7pm, ahead of planning permission being submitted.
In publicity material distributed to local residents, ES Renfield Ltd - a London-registered company and subsidiary of Northern Ireland-based MRP - said members of its project team "will be available to respond to any questions and receive feedback on the proposals".
Exhibition material will be uploaded onto its website the same day.
READ MORE: Former Archaos nightclub student flats plan
MRP also completed the purchase in 2021 of 200 Renfield Street - previously home the Herald newspaper offices - which it has refurbished for let.
The proposed student complex - one of 10 potentially in the pipeline for central Glasgow - comes amid fears that a shortage of student accommodation was driving up rents and leading some to drop out of university and college.
Watkin Jones Group Ltd is now seeking permission to include student rooms in its Portcullis House development at Charing Cross, with five other city centre student accommodation schemes now proposed: at a vacant office block on St Vincent Street at Pitt Street; at the corner of Trongate and Hutcheson Street; on Sauchiehall Street; on Queen Street; and on Osborne Street.
READ MORE: Glasgow seeks more powers to take city centre forward
There are also plans for student rooms in City Wharf and Central Quay developments on the riverfront, while a site in the Woodlands area of the west end is now being lined up for student accommodation, instead of flats.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here