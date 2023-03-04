Developer ES Renfield Ltd has put forward proposals that would see "purpose-built student accommodation" constructed in a vacant site next to the city's Theatre Royal.

The development, which is understood to include ground floor commercial units, would be located behind the Maldron and Citizen M hotels on Renfrew Street.

The company had previously secured permission to convert the 110,000 sq ft plot - which it purchased in 2018 - into a Grade A office block, but the plans were stalled by the pandemic.

A community consultation event on the proposals - the first of two - will be held at the Maldron Hotel on March 9, from 2pm until 7pm, ahead of planning permission being submitted.

The gap site is located behind the 300-room Maldron Hotel, which opened in 2021, and backs onto the Theatre Royal (Image: Colin Mearns/Newsquest Herald & Times)

In publicity material distributed to local residents, ES Renfield Ltd - a London-registered company and subsidiary of Northern Ireland-based MRP - said members of its project team "will be available to respond to any questions and receive feedback on the proposals".

Exhibition material will be uploaded onto its website the same day.

MRP also completed the purchase in 2021 of 200 Renfield Street - previously home the Herald newspaper offices - which it has refurbished for let.

The proposed student complex - one of 10 potentially in the pipeline for central Glasgow - comes amid fears that a shortage of student accommodation was driving up rents and leading some to drop out of university and college.

Watkin Jones Group Ltd is now seeking permission to include student rooms in its Portcullis House development at Charing Cross, with five other city centre student accommodation schemes now proposed: at a vacant office block on St Vincent Street at Pitt Street; at the corner of Trongate and Hutcheson Street; on Sauchiehall Street; on Queen Street; and on Osborne Street.

There are also plans for student rooms in City Wharf and Central Quay developments on the riverfront, while a site in the Woodlands area of the west end is now being lined up for student accommodation, instead of flats.